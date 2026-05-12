Incumbent, former officials expelled from Party for wrongdoings

Hanoi (VNA) – The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on May 12 decided to expel two former officials in Da Nang and Ninh Binh, together with a leader of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, from the Party for seriously violating Party regulations and State laws.



The individuals involved are Nguyen Van Buong, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chief Justice of the High-level People's Court in Da Nang city; Vu The Phiet, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam; and Le Van Ha, former member of the Ninh Binh provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Le Ho ward in Ninh Binh and former Chairman of the ward People's Council.



After considering proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that the three individuals had shown degradation in political thought, morality, and lifestyle; and violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned duties and responsibilities, and in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena. They had infringed the regulations on what Party members are banned from and on the responsibility for leading by example.



Their action caused very serious consequences, public outrage, and very negative impact on the prestige of the Party organisations, local administrations, and the agencies where they work at, it noted.



Based on the content, nature, extent, consequences, and causes of the wrongdoings and in accordance with the Party's regulations on disciplining violating Party members, the Secretariat decided to expel Buong, Phiet, and Ha from the Party.



It requested that relevant agencies promptly implement administrative disciplinary measures in line with the Party's measures./.

VNA