Politics

Congratulations to newly-elected Bulgarian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 11 sent a message of congratulations to Rumen Radev on his election as Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev (Photo: PAP)
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev (Photo: PAP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 11 sent a message of congratulations to Rumen Radev on his election as Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended to his congratulations to Velislava Petrova-Chamova on her appointment as Foreign Minister of Bulgaria./.

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#Prime Minister of Bulgaria #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Bulgaria #Rumen Radev Bulgaria Vietnam
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