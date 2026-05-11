Congratulations to newly-elected Bulgarian Prime Minister

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 11 sent a message of congratulations to Rumen Radev on his election as Prime Minister of Bulgaria.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended to his congratulations to Velislava Petrova-Chamova on her appointment as Foreign Minister of Bulgaria./.
Vietnam, Bulgaria step up tourism promotion, business connectivity
Vietnam welcomed around 21.5 million international arrivals in 2025, thanks in part to more open visa policies, including visa exemptions for Bulgarian citizens.