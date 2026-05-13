Politics

Vietnamese FM, DPRK officials discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

Trung reiterated that Vietnam places strong emphasis on strengthening and advancing its ties with the DPRK in a more practical and effective way, in line with the aspirations of the two nation’s people, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and DPRK Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and DPRK Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui. (Photo: VNA)

Pyongyang (VNA) - Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, who is Special envoy of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, on May 13 had meetings with officials of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as part of his ongoing visit to the Northeast Asian nation, focusing on measures to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting with the Vietnamese official, Kim Song Nam, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and Director of the International Department of the WPK Central Committee, welcomed Trung’s visit as a special envoy to brief the DPRK on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and congratulated Vietnam on the event’s success.

He described the congress as a significant milestone ushering Vietnam into a new development phase, and expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, the Vietnamese people will successfully achieve the congress’s goals.

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The talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui said the dispatch of a special envoy reflected the high regard of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for the DPRK. She highly evaluated Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and rising international position.

Choe Son Hui reaffirmed the DPRK’s consistent stance of attaching special importance to developing the traditional friendship between the CPV and the WPK and between the two nations, in line with agreements reached by senior leaders during their meeting in Pyongyang in October 2025.

For his part, Trung congratulated the DPRK on the successful organisation of the 9th Congress of the WPK, and briefed the hosts on the major outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

The Vietnamese official highlighted key orientations, strategic breakthroughs and development goals aimed at fast and sustainable growth in the new development era, while reiterating Vietnam’s steadfast commitment to national independence and socialism, with the people at the centre.

He reiterated that Vietnam places strong emphasis on strengthening and advancing its ties with the DPRK in a more practical and effective way, in line with the aspirations of the two nation’s people, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

In a friendly and open atmosphere, the two sides agreed to further strengthen political trust through all-level exchanges and meetings, expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and promote people-to-people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern, and agreed to foster coordination at multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), contributing to regional and global peace and development./.

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