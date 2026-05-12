☀️ Morning digest on May 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s high regard for its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland during his phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam holds phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Parmelin on his re-election for a second term, and voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reiterated Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s demand for breakthrough action delivering tangible and measurable results while chairing the third meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 in Hanoi on May 11.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the third meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung praised ministries and agencies for their proactive steps since the beginning of this year and especially from early April to follow the Politburo’s Resolution 57 and Conclusion 18, with clear, positive progress. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Governor of Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture Nagasaki Kotaro in Hanoi on May 11, pledging support for Yamanashi’s continued promotion of substantive and comprehensive ties with Vietnamese localities, including Quang Tri, Lao Cai and Tay Ninh, with which the prefecture has already established relations.



At the meeting, the two sides expressed their satisfaction at the continued strong, substantive and effective development of the Vietnam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, which has entered its third year with high political trust and cooperation expanding across all fields. Read full story



- A delegation from the Security Guard Command under the Ministry of Public Security, led by its Deputy Commander Maj. Gen Pham Van Hung, on May 11, conducted on-site inspections of key locations set to host activities during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 framework in Phu Quoc special zone, the southern province of An Giang.



The team examined the APEC 2027 Convention Centre, where main conference activities are scheduled; Sun Serenia Hospital, designated to provide healthcare and emergency medical services for delegates; provincial road DT.975, which connects Phu Quoc International Airport to the convention centre; and the area surrounding Phu Quoc International Airport. Read full story



- The Hanoi People’s Council on May 11 approved a resolution on the investment policy for the Red River Landscape Boulevard project, one of the capital’s largest-ever urban infrastructure and redevelopment schemes.

Work starts on Hanoi’s Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project on December 19, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Covering more than 11,400 hectares and requiring an estimated 736.96 trillion VND (nearly 28 billion USD), the project is expected to reshape urban development along both banks of the Red River over the coming decades while improving transport connectivity and public spaces in the capital. Read full story



- Vietnamese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology firms are taking part in XPONENTIAL 2026 from May 11-14 in Detroit, the US, marking Vietnam’s largest-ever participation in the world’s leading exhibition for UAVs and autonomous systems.



According to Tran Anh Tuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Low-Altitude Economy Alliance (LAEP), the annual event, organised by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), gathers more than 300 leading companies in UAV and autonomous technologies worldwide. Read full story



- Vietnamese businesses need to move beyond traditional export approaches and strengthen their competitiveness to better tap opportunities in the UK market, heard a seminar in Hanoi on May 11.



The hybrid event on cooperation opportunities and challenges in the UK market was organised by the Trade and Investment Promotion Support Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade). Read full story



- Hundreds of rare black-necked cranes have been recorded foraging and living around La Bang Lake in Dinh Cuong commune, the central province of Quang Ngai, local forest rangers said on May 11.



The Area IX forest protection division said the birds, first observed at La Bang wetland on May 8, belong to Group IB of endangered, precious and rare wildlife species subject to strict protection under Vietnamese law./. Read full story