Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 12

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s high regard for its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland during his phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam holds phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Parmelin on his re-election for a second term, and voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reiterated Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s demand for breakthrough action delivering tangible and measurable results while chairing the third meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 in Hanoi on May 11.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the third meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung praised ministries and agencies for their proactive steps since the beginning of this year and especially from early April to follow the Politburo’s Resolution 57 and Conclusion 18, with clear, positive progress. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Governor of Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture Nagasaki Kotaro in Hanoi on May 11, pledging support for Yamanashi’s continued promotion of substantive and comprehensive ties with Vietnamese localities, including Quang Tri, Lao Cai and Tay Ninh, with which the prefecture has already established relations.

At the meeting, the two sides expressed their satisfaction at the continued strong, substantive and effective development of the Vietnam – Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, which has entered its third year with high political trust and cooperation expanding across all fields. Read full story

- A delegation from the Security Guard Command under the Ministry of Public Security, led by its Deputy Commander Maj. Gen Pham Van Hung, on May 11, conducted on-site inspections of key locations set to host activities during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 framework in Phu Quoc special zone, the southern province of An Giang.

The team examined the APEC 2027 Convention Centre, where main conference activities are scheduled; Sun Serenia Hospital, designated to provide healthcare and emergency medical services for delegates; provincial road DT.975, which connects Phu Quoc International Airport to the convention centre; and the area surrounding Phu Quoc International Airport. Read full story

- The Hanoi People’s Council on May 11 approved a resolution on the investment policy for the Red River Landscape Boulevard project, one of the capital’s largest-ever urban infrastructure and redevelopment schemes.

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Work starts on Hanoi’s Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project on December 19, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Covering more than 11,400 hectares and requiring an estimated 736.96 trillion VND (nearly 28 billion USD), the project is expected to reshape urban development along both banks of the Red River over the coming decades while improving transport connectivity and public spaces in the capital. Read full story

- Vietnamese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology firms are taking part in XPONENTIAL 2026 from May 11-14 in Detroit, the US, marking Vietnam’s largest-ever participation in the world’s leading exhibition for UAVs and autonomous systems.

According to Tran Anh Tuan, Vice President of the Vietnam Low-Altitude Economy Alliance (LAEP), the annual event, organised by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), gathers more than 300 leading companies in UAV and autonomous technologies worldwide. Read full story

- Vietnamese businesses need to move beyond traditional export approaches and strengthen their competitiveness to better tap opportunities in the UK market, heard a seminar in Hanoi on May 11.

The hybrid event on cooperation opportunities and challenges in the UK market was organised by the Trade and Investment Promotion Support Centre under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade). Read full story

- Hundreds of rare black-necked cranes have been recorded foraging and living around La Bang Lake in Dinh Cuong commune, the central province of Quang Ngai, local forest rangers said on May 11.

The Area IX forest protection division said the birds, first observed at La Bang wetland on May 8, belong to Group IB of endangered, precious and rare wildlife species subject to strict protection under Vietnamese law./. Read full story

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam holds phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader affirms high regard for ties with Switzerland during phone talks

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam held phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin, during which the Vietnamese leader voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025.

The delegation checks a venue for activities of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. (Photo: VNA)

Security preparations reviewed for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc

The team examined the APEC 2027 Convention Centre, where main conference activities are scheduled; Sun Serenia Hospital, designated to provide healthcare and emergency medical services for delegates; provincial road DT.975, which connects Phu Quoc International Airport to the convention centre; and the area surrounding Phu Quoc International Airport.

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Vietnam maintains people-centred approach to migration governance

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM asks for comprehensive overhaul of foreign affairs

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the NA Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee calls for thorough handling of public petitions

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Presidential Office on May 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for overhaul of Presidential Office's operations and governance

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Secretary-General of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro Oliveira, together with his daughter and granddaughter at the memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association)

Brazilian historian affirms enduring value of Ho Chi Minh Thought

President Ho Chi Minh made major political and ideological contributions to the international socialist and communist movements by emphasising that the liberation of the global working class could only succeed if revolutionary parties firmly supported struggles against colonialism and imperialism worldwide, including in Latin America.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the 16th National Assembly Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee convenes second session

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena, chairs a meeting of the committee's Standing Board on March 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

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Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland Pham Toan Thang (right) presents a souvenir to Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Margaret McDonnell (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Ireland seek to expand all-around cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland Pham Toan Thang expressed hope that academic cooperation will continue to expand into areas where Vietnam has growing demand, including high-tech agriculture, biomedical technology, artificial intelligence and computer science.