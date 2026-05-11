Politics

NA Standing Committee convenes second session

Opening the session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the significance of the recently concluded first sitting, which lasted 12 working days and accomplished a substantial volume of important tasks.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the 16th National Assembly Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the 16th National Assembly Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its second session on May 11, following the success of the first sitting of the 16th legislature.

Opening the session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the significance of the recently concluded first sitting, which lasted 12 working days and accomplished a substantial volume of important tasks.

Meanwhile, the NA Standing Committee’s second session is being held in a streamlined and efficient manner just within May 11 morning, focusing on three key agenda items.

First, it is considering and approving an Ordinance on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Ordinance on the Consolidation of Legal Normative Documents. This is an important task for promptly adjusting regulations to better align with practical requirements and institutionalising the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion on improving the structure of the legal system to meet development requirements in a new era.

Second, the committee is reviewing a report on public petitions and citizens’ aspirations submitted to the legislature during March and April. Chairman Man stressed that the current transition period between legislative terms has generated significant expectations among voters, who have also voiced numerous concerns and recommendations. He therefore called for a substantive assessment of how voters’ petitions and pressing public issues have been addressed.

The committee is also reviewing and drawing lessons from the first plenary session of the 16th NA while providing initial opinions on preparations for the second sitting. The top legislator urged agencies to frankly evaluate both achievements and shortcomings and identify issues requiring adjustment from the next session onward.

He underscored the need to strictly comply with the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Normative Documents, ensure both the timeliness and quality of documents submitted to the NA Standing Committee and NA bodies, and continue reforming legislative mindset and clarifying the respective roles of the legislature and the Government in the law-making process.

Regarding newly adopted laws and resolutions, Chairman Man requested the Government to urgently direct the drafting and issuance of detailed regulation documents to avoid legal gaps or delays in enforcement. He emphasised that laws and resolutions should become immediately enforceable upon taking effect, noting that citizens and businesses are awaiting guidance through decrees and circulars for synchronised implementation.

Given the brief agenda of the session, he called on agencies to deliver concise and focused reports, while NA Standing Committee members were encouraged to concentrate discussions on key issues and clarify differing viewpoints in order to formulate concrete solutions./.

VNA
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