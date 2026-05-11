11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front opens in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – Under the theme “Solidarity – Democracy – Innovation – Creativity – Development”, the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2026–2031 tenure is taking place from May 11 to 13 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.



According to the agenda, delegates on the morning of May 11 pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense in commemoration of fallen heroes and martyrs. A preparatory session is also held the same day.



During the preparatory session, delegates will discuss and elect the Presidium and Secretariat of the congress, adopt the agenda and working regulations, and hear reports reviewing the performance of the VFF Central Committee, the Presidium and the Standing Board of the Central Committee for the 2024–2026 period, along with proposals to amend and supplement the organisation’s charter. Delegates will then join thematic discussion groups.



On May 12, the congress will convene its official opening session, attended by senior Party and State leaders, who are expected to deliver keynote addresses. Delegates will also present speeches, approve the personnel plan for the 11th VFF Central Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure, and elect the new committee. The first conference of the newly elected Central Committee will also take place the same day.



At the closing session on May 13, delegates will hear reports summarising and incorporating opinions raised during the congress, along with remarks from representatives of the National Assembly and Government on coordination with the VFF. The congress will also announce the results of the first conference of the 11th Central Committee, introduce members of the Presidium for the new term, bid farewell to outgoing members of the 10th Central Committee, adopt the amended charter, and approve the congress resolution.



Delegates attending the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front lay a wreath in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

More than 1,300 delegates are attending the congress, including 1,138 official delegates.



Personnel preparations for the congress were carried out carefully with a focus on enhancing representativeness and ensuring a balanced composition across different sectors and social groups. Among the delegates are 69 appointed representatives, 18 overseas Vietnamese, 381 women, 492 non-Party members, 277 ethnic minorities, 218 religious, and 157 business representatives, as well as 352 full-time Front officials.



Regarding age diversity, the youngest delegates are two representatives born in 2003, aged 23, while the oldest is 97 years old (born in 1929)./.