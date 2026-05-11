Politics

📝OP-ED: Controlling power, preventing corruption at roots

As the country enters a new development phase, the anti-corruption focus is shifting from strict punishment alone to prevention at the roots, while also protecting officials who dare to think innovatively and act decisively for the common good.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena, chairs a meeting of the committee's Standing Board on March 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena, chairs a meeting of the committee's Standing Board on March 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s efforts to prevent and fight corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, driven by the principle of “no forbidden zones, no exceptions”, have delivered tangible results over the past two decades, strengthening public trust and tightening discipline.

As the country enters a new development phase, however, the focus is shifting from strict punishment alone to prevention at the roots, while also protecting officials who dare to think innovatively and act decisively for the common good.

Twenty years of implementing the Resolution of the 3rd plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee have marked a clear transition in anti-corruption efforts, from awareness to action and from approach to enforcement methods, with measurable outcomes.

In the early stages, authorities faced difficulties proving corrupt acts, identifying personal gain motives and recovering lost assets. Today, investigation, prosecution and trial processes have become more systematic, coordinated and effective. Many major and particularly serious cases involving land, finance, banking, securities, healthcare and education have been handled strictly, reaffirming the principle of “no forbidden zones, no exceptions”.

A notable achievement has been stronger Party discipline and tighter control of power. For the first time, the Party issued five regulations on power control and anti-corruption measures covering personnel work; inspection, supervision and Party discipline; investigation, prosecution and judicial activities; lawmaking; and management of public finance and assets.

Rather than isolated measures, these regulations form an increasingly robust “protective framework” aimed at preventing corruption early and from afar, contributing to political stability, socio-economic development and stronger public confidence.

Approaches to handling violations have also evolved. Instead of focusing solely on strict punishment, authorities now adopt a strict but more humane and persuasive approach. Clearer classification of violations, careful assessment of motives and encouragement for offenders to voluntarily remedy consequences have helped improve asset recovery and minimise losses to the State.

Another important shift has been the strong spreading of anti-corruption efforts from the central level to localities. The establishment of provincial-level steering committees has addressed the previous imbalance of “strong action at the top, weak implementation at grassroots levels”, ensuring greater consistency throughout the political system.

Practice has shown that where Party committees and leaders act decisively and set examples, more substantive progress is achieved. The policy of trying fugitives in absentia has also demonstrated a determination not to let offenders evade justice while strengthening deterrence.

Anti-wastefulness efforts have also been elevated to the same level of importance as anti-corruption work. The handling of 12 long-delayed and loss-making projects in the industry and trade sector is one clear example.

Recently, the Politburo issued additional directives and conclusions aimed at resolving obstacles facing projects, particularly those related to land issues. Notably, the requirement to complete reviews and settlement of delayed projects by the second quarter of 2026, with clearly assigned responsibilities for each locality, reflects a stronger focus on removing bottlenecks and unlocking resources for the country’s double-digit growth target.

These achievements have made anti-corruption, wastefulness and misconduct prevention a major highlight in Party building and rectification efforts over the past 20 years. Yet in the new phase, the task goes beyond simply “cleaning up” the system.

The country has set ambitious goals for rapid and sustainable growth, aiming to become a developed, high-income country by 2045. Anti-corruption efforts are therefore expected not only to ensure integrity, but also to support socio-economic development.

Resolution No. 04-NQ/TW adopted at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee emphasises the need to “resolutely and persistently prevent, control and push back” corruption, wastefulness and misconduct while simultaneously promoting socio-economic development and sustainable growth. In this sense, anti-corruption work is viewed not only as a political task, but also as a development driver.

Another important direction outlined by the Party Central Committee is handling violations in a “strict, timely, humane and persuasive” manner, while carefully considering specific historical circumstances and balancing political, economic and social effectiveness with national interests. The approach aims to protect innovative and proactive officials who dare to think and dare to work for the common good, helping avoid a “fear of mistakes” mentality that discourages action.

As science, technology, innovation and digital transformation become key growth drivers, the Party has also stressed the need to improve legal frameworks to appropriately address objective risks. Policies reducing or exempting criminal liability for individuals without self-serving motives who proactively remedy consequences are considered necessary to encourage innovation while maintaining discipline.

Notably, the Party is shifting from a model focused mainly on “fighting corruption” to one centred on “preventing corruption at its roots”, based on four pillars aimed at ensuring officials “do not want to”, “cannot”, “do not dare to”, and “do not need to” engage in corruption.

This comprehensive approach focuses on addressing root causes through institutional and legal reform, stronger transparency, tighter power control and the promotion of a culture of integrity throughout society.

Preventing wastefulness is also identified as an urgent priority, extending beyond budget savings to include the efficient use of resources, time and development opportunities. Reviewing delayed projects and removing bottlenecks to unlock resources has become directly linked to growth objectives.

Resolution 04 also underscores the decisive role of leaders. Experience shows that anti-corruption effectiveness depends heavily on the responsibility and firmness of Party committees, Party organisations and heads of agencies. Alongside strict accountability for violations, mechanisms are also needed to protect and encourage leaders who proactively detect and address problems early.

Another notable feature is the implementation method. Rather than remaining broad policy directions, the resolution has been translated into eight key tasks and 114 specific assignments with clear roadmaps, deadlines and deliverables, marking progress in leadership methods and ensuring practical implementation.

Vietnam’s anti-corruption, wastefulness and misconduct prevention and combat efforts are thus entering a new stage – one that combines determined enforcement with proactive prevention and the creation of a healthier environment for development.

Combating “internal enemies” has never been easy. Yet with determination proven in practice, increasingly systematic and scientific approaches, and public support, there are solid grounds to believe the campaign will continue achieving stronger results, contributing to a transparent, modern and integrity-based governance system and sustainable national development./.

VNA
#Anti-corruption #Resolution No. 04-NQ/TW #10th Party Central Committee #Party building
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