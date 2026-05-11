Politics

Top Vietnamese leader affirms high regard for ties with Switzerland during phone talks

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam held phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin, during which the Vietnamese leader voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam holds phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam holds phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s high regard for its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland during his phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Parmelin on his re-election for a second term, and voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025.

He pointed to Vietnam’s goal of becoming a high-income, developed country by 2045 with annual growth of 10% or higher, and reiterated the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification, affirming that Vietnam considers Switzerland one of its leading partners in Europe and wants it to remain a trusted companion in Vietnam’s new development era.

For his part, President Parmelin congratulated General Secretary Lam on being elected State President by the 16th National Assembly, stressing that Vietnam’s rapid and broad-based development gains have made a strong impression globally.

Switzerland always attaches importance to and seeks to further foster cooperation with Vietnam in its reform process and the fulfillment of national development goals in the new period, Parmelin said.

Amid fast-changing, complex and unpredictable global landscapes, the two leaders agreed that the countries should further reinforce dialogue, consolidate political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation.

The Swiss President agreed with the four key cooperation orientations proposed by the Vietnamese leader, which include bolstering political trust through regular exchanges and contacts at all levels and across all channels, and effectively realising the Comprehensive Partnership framework. The other priorities cover achieving breakthroughs in trade and investment cooperation commensurate with both countries’ potential and standing, while upholding the role of sci-tech as a new cooperation pillar of bilateral ties, with priority given to joint research projects in agriculture, biotechnology, green energy and digital economy. National defence-security ties were also identified as a key area.

The two leaders stressed the importance of accelerating talks to soon conclude and sign a Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member, to create new momentum for economic, trade and investment ties.

vnanet-c.jpg
Vietnamese participants in the phone talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam values and stands ready to discuss intellectual property issues with Switzerland and other partners in accordance with international trade regulations, he said, proposing that Switzerland share experience and assist Vietnam in developing the country's international financial centre and fintech, particularly in digital finance, blockchain, digital assets and sustainable finance.

He hoped that Switzerland would continue with all possible support for the Vietnamese community in Switzerland to settle down their lives and thrive, thereby contributing to friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, the two leaders agreed to increase coordination at international forums and within the United Nations framework in order to address issues of common concern on the basis of respect for international law, for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam invited President Parmelin to visit Vietnam. The Swiss President accepted the invitation with pleasure./.​

VNA
#Guy Parmelin #Switzerland #Communist Party of Vietnam #To Lam #President of Switzerland Switzerland Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

The delegation checks a venue for activities of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. (Photo: VNA)

Security preparations reviewed for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc

The team examined the APEC 2027 Convention Centre, where main conference activities are scheduled; Sun Serenia Hospital, designated to provide healthcare and emergency medical services for delegates; provincial road DT.975, which connects Phu Quoc International Airport to the convention centre; and the area surrounding Phu Quoc International Airport.

The second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) is held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam maintains people-centred approach to migration governance

Phan Thi Minh Giang, Deputy Director General of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has affirmed that Vietnam maintains a balanced and people-centred approach to migration governance at the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) recently held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM asks for comprehensive overhaul of foreign affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with improving the quality of strategic research and forecasting to support policy responses and safeguard national security and development, especially in serving the goal of achieving double-digit growth and transitioning towards a growth model driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the NA Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee calls for thorough handling of public petitions

Voters showed support for the continued implementation of measures aimed at promoting economic growth, stabilising the macroeconomy, controlling inflation and safeguarding major economic balances, as well as ensuring economic, energy, monetary and food security alongside social order and safety.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Presidential Office on May 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for overhaul of Presidential Office's operations and governance

The top leader said that amid the current context, the requirements for the advisory, coordination and support work are becoming increasingly high, requiring the assisting apparatus to operate in a unified, seamless, timely and efficient manner. He stressed the need to clearly distinguish between Party affairs and State affairs to avoid overlaps in roles, responsibilities, authority and procedures.

Secretary-General of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro Oliveira, together with his daughter and granddaughter at the memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association)

Brazilian historian affirms enduring value of Ho Chi Minh Thought

President Ho Chi Minh made major political and ideological contributions to the international socialist and communist movements by emphasising that the liberation of the global working class could only succeed if revolutionary parties firmly supported struggles against colonialism and imperialism worldwide, including in Latin America.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the 16th National Assembly Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee convenes second session

Opening the session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the significance of the recently concluded first sitting, which lasted 12 working days and accomplished a substantial volume of important tasks.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena, chairs a meeting of the committee's Standing Board on March 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Controlling power, preventing corruption at roots

As the country enters a new development phase, the anti-corruption focus is shifting from strict punishment alone to prevention at the roots, while also protecting officials who dare to think innovatively and act decisively for the common good.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland Pham Toan Thang (right) presents a souvenir to Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Margaret McDonnell (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Ireland seek to expand all-around cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland Pham Toan Thang expressed hope that academic cooperation will continue to expand into areas where Vietnam has growing demand, including high-tech agriculture, biomedical technology, artificial intelligence and computer science.