Politics

Party conference spotlights key reforms in inspection, disciplinary work

Resolution 05 introduces a number of breakthrough viewpoints, positioning inspection and supervision as one of the Party’s most critical leadership functions. It is defined as a mechanism for self-correction and self-improvement, a key tool to control power and uphold Party discipline and order, ensuring that the Party’s guidelines are implemented rigorously and effectively in practice.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A national conference to disseminate and implement the outcomes of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum on April 13 highlighted key new and core contents of Resolution No. 05-NQ/TW and Regulation No. 21-QD/TW, which aimed at reforming and enhancing the effectiveness of Party inspection, supervision and discipline.

Presenting the thematic report, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh underscored the significance of the two documents in redefining the role of inspection, supervision, and discipline within the Party’s leadership.

Resolution 05 introduces a number of breakthrough viewpoints, positioning inspection and supervision as one of the Party’s most critical leadership functions. It is defined as a mechanism for self-correction and self-improvement, a key tool to control power and uphold Party discipline and order, ensuring that the Party’s guidelines are implemented rigorously and effectively in practice. Besides, inspection and supervision are identified as regular and continuous tasks of the Party, of every Party committee, organisation and inspection commissions at all levels, with primary and direct responsibility resting first and foremost with the heads of Party committees.

The Resolution sets out the overarching goal of improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of inspection and supervision in tandem with stronger power control. It aims to curb corruption, wastefulness, negative practices, and “group interests,” while preventing political, moral, and lifestyle degradation as well as “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” within the Party. Ultimately, it seeks to uphold discipline and order, contribute to building and rectifying a clean and strong Party and political system; strengthen the Party’s leadership capacity, combativeness, unity and cohesion within the Party, as well as the effectiveness of national management and governance for the country’s development.

To achieve these goals, six key groups of tasks and solutions have been identified in the Resolution, including raising awareness and accountability among Party committees, organisations, and members for Party inspection, supervision and discipline; enhancing the quality of theoretical research and the review of practical experience; improving the Party’s system of regulations on inspection, supervision and discipline; and renewing the mindset and methods of Party inspection and supervision, closely linking them with mechanisms for power control to ensure strict Party discipline and order.

According to Thanh, attention should be paid to enhancing self-inspection and self-supervision within Party organisations and among Party members; proactively promoting the role of grassroots Party cells; and upholding the responsibility of Party members in overseeing Party organisations, in line with the principle that “inspection and supervision are the responsibility of the entire Party.”

“Party cells form the foundation of the Party and must serve as the closest and most regular supervisory level. Early detection of violations at this level will prevent them from escalating,” Thanh stressed.

Regarding the Regulation on Party inspection, supervision and discipline, Thanh said that reviewing and revising the document to update and supplement new viewpoints, contents and provisions, and to replace Regulation No. 296-QD/TW dated May 30, 2025, is necessary.

The new regulation comprises seven chapters and 35 articles, retaining core elements of the previous version while introducing five notable updates. These include clearer responsibilities for Party committees in coordinating with inspection bodies, police, military, auditing, prosecution, and judicial agencies; additional provisions on the organisation, tasks, and authority of inspection commissions; and expanded decentralisation and authority for the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission in disciplining Party members.

It also refines principles and procedures for handling complaints and denunciations, aligning them more closely with practical requirements. Notably, the regulation further clarifies the authority levels responsible for resolving disciplinary appeals, promoting decentralisation while ensuring accountability.

Thanh called on Party committees and inspection bodies at all levels to promptly study, disseminate, and implement the new Resolution and Regulation down to each Party cell and member. Inspection and supervision, he stressed, must be defined as a routine task of the entire Party rather than delegated solely to inspection agencies.

He said action plans must be developed with clear priorities, timelines, responsibilities, resources, and measurable outcomes, tailored to the specific conditions of each locality and unit. Implementation results should be linked to performance evaluations of Party organisations, authorities, and their leaders.

Thanh also urged continued review and refinement of regulations and procedures to ensure alignment with the new framework, alongside stronger coordination with relevant agencies.

The focus of inspection and supervision should shift toward early prevention and proactive risk detection, integrating oversight into the operation of power, while promptly addressing violations and promoting positive practices, he noted.

With strong political determination and coordinated implementation, the Party inspection, supervision, and discipline are expected to become more effective, serving as a “watchful eye” and a sharp tool to uphold discipline, strengthen public trust, and ensure the Party’s policies are rigorously enforced, Thanh affirmed./.

VNA
#National conference #14th Party Central Committee #Party inspection #Resolution 05
Follow VietnamPlus

14th National Party Congress

Party building

Related News

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet speaks at the national conference. (Photo: VNA)

New regulation on political, ideological work in Party highlighted at national conference

The regulation, adopted at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee and issued as Regulation No. 19-QD/TW on April 8, 2026, marks the first comprehensive and systematic framework governing political and ideological work in the Party. It reflects a new step in theoretical mindset and strong political resolve to enhance Party building as well as the Party's leadership and combat capacity.

An overview of the fifth meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)

Party inspection commission convenes fifth meeting

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission looked into reports proposing disciplinary action against Party organisations and members found to have committed violations at some local Party organisations and units, including the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the Party organisation of Ninh Binh province.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (left) and First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee A Dong at their meeting in Beijing on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen youth exchanges to deepen bilateral ties

The Vietnamese diplomat stressed that during the upcoming state visit by General Secretary and State President To Lam, the meeting between senior leaders of the two countries and youth participating in the ninth edition of “Red study tour” programme in China reflects the special attention paid by the top leaders of both Parties and countries to nurturing and educating younger generations, enabling them to carry forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Slovak Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam

According to Ambassador Giang, the official visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico marks the first by a foreign government leader after Vietnam completed the restructuring of its state apparatus following the 14th National Party Congress, and opens up opportunities for more substantive cooperation following previous high-level visits, based on the need to strengthen collaboration and high political trust between the two sides.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (L) receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino Sandra Scagliotti (Photo: VNA)

NA leader receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino

Expressing his special impressions upon visiting Italy, a country rich in cultural traditions and beauty that maintains a longstanding friendship with Vietnam, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that his visit takes place at a time when Vietnam–Italy relations are developing strongly after more than 50 years of diplomatic ties and over a decade of the Strategic Partnership framework.

General Secretary and State President Lam presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1 (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leader asks Military Region 1 to position itself as comprehensively strong force

Party General Secretary and State President Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, urged Military Region 1 to continue thoroughly grasping the Party’s guidelines on national defence and military strategy in the new context, maintain a firm control of the situation, and provide timely strategic advice to prevent any unexpected developments.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM urges development of service-oriented administration

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung underscored that in the period of renewal and international integration, the force has continued to play a key role in advising and implementing major initiatives in state management of security and order. Its responsibilities have included population management, issuance and management of citizen identification, regulation of weapons and explosives, management of conditional business sectors, and the maintenance of public order.

National Assembly adopts a resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax, and excise tax for petrol, oil and jet fuel on April 12 (Photo: VNA

NA adopts tax resolution on petrol, oil, aviation fuel

The resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax and excise tax applicable to petrol, oil and aviation fuel passed by the National Assembly on April 12 takes effect from April 16, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Photo: VNA)

China’s Guangxi advances “three connectivity” with Vietnam

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China is stepping up cooperation with Vietnamese localities through three key pillars “hard connectivity” in infrastructure, “soft connectivity” in trade and investment, and “people-to-people connectivity” through cultural exchanges.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) hands over a letter from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

The Party and State of Vietnam consistently create favourable conditions for the Catholic community to practice their faith while contributing to the nation, following the orientation of “living the Gospel in the heart of the nation,” said National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

A roundtable in Moscow reviews key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

New cooperation directions drive Vietnam–Russia ties

As Russia pivots towards the Asia–Pacific and Vietnam deepens its global integration, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.