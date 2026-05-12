Politics

Ceremony in Brazil honours President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam–Brazil friendship

Addressing a ceremony dedicated to the Vietnamese leader in Rio de Janeiro city on the occasion of the 136th anniversary of his birth (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil (May 8, 1989–2026), Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi highlighted that Ho Chi Minh’s forward-thinking vision laid the foundation for friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Vietnam and Brazil more than a century ago.

A flower-laying ceremony is held at the plaque in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh on May 9 in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro city. (Photo: VNA)
A flower-laying ceremony is held at the plaque in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh on May 9 in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro city. (Photo: VNA)

​Hanoi (VNA) – The great victories of the Vietnamese people are closely linked to the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi has said.

Addressing a ceremony dedicated to the Vietnamese leader in Rio de Janeiro city on the occasion of the 136th anniversary of his birth (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil (May 8, 1989–2026), Nghi highlighted that Ho Chi Minh’s forward-thinking vision laid the foundation for friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Vietnam and Brazil more than a century ago.

The diplomat recalled the historic milestone in 1912, when the young patriot, then known as Nguyen Tat Thanh, stopped in Rio de Janeiro during his journey to seek ways for national salvation.

He noted that, based on experiences accumulated in Brazil and numerous other countries around the world, Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary ideas on national liberation, solidarity, and internationalism took shape, later inspiring movements for independence and social progress in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Nghi praised the efforts of the Rio de Janeiro authorities to preserve the memorial space dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, considering it an expression of the friendship and special ties between the people of Vietnam and Brazil. He expressed his hope that both sides would continue to promote cooperation initiatives in culture, education, and history, as well as organise more activities to honour the Vietnamese leader and strengthen mutual understanding and bilateral solidarity.

The ceremony was attended by Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Rio de Janeiro Marcelle Torres; Secretary-General of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro de Oliveira; and representatives of the Communist Party of Brazil.

On the occasion, participants also held discussions on the life and legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the book “Ho Chi Minh: The life and career of the leader of Vietnam’s national liberation," written by journalist and historian Pedro de Oliveira.

As part of their working visit to the state of Rio de Janeiro from May 5–9, the delegation from the Embassy of Vietnam also participated in a seminar entitled “Brazil-Vietnam: Dialogue on the Legacy of Ho Chi Minh,” attended by nearly 70 participants, including Congressman Youri Moura and numerous academics.

Brazilian speakers expressed deep respect and admiration for the life, career, and thought of Ho Chi Minh, considering him a symbol of the struggle for national independence, social justice, and international solidarity.

They also emphasised that the Vietnamese leader’s ideological legacy continues to inspire progressive movements around the world and contributes to promoting the ideals of peace, dialogue, and sustainable development./.

VNA
#Brazil #President Ho Chi Minh #national salvation #social progress #progressive movements Brazil
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam holds phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader affirms high regard for ties with Switzerland during phone talks

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam held phone talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin, during which the Vietnamese leader voiced his hope that both sides would continue joint work to effectively realise and further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership established in January 2025.

The delegation checks a venue for activities of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. (Photo: VNA)

Security preparations reviewed for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc

The team examined the APEC 2027 Convention Centre, where main conference activities are scheduled; Sun Serenia Hospital, designated to provide healthcare and emergency medical services for delegates; provincial road DT.975, which connects Phu Quoc International Airport to the convention centre; and the area surrounding Phu Quoc International Airport.

The second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) is held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam maintains people-centred approach to migration governance

Phan Thi Minh Giang, Deputy Director General of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has affirmed that Vietnam maintains a balanced and people-centred approach to migration governance at the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) recently held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM asks for comprehensive overhaul of foreign affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with improving the quality of strategic research and forecasting to support policy responses and safeguard national security and development, especially in serving the goal of achieving double-digit growth and transitioning towards a growth model driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the NA Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee calls for thorough handling of public petitions

Voters showed support for the continued implementation of measures aimed at promoting economic growth, stabilising the macroeconomy, controlling inflation and safeguarding major economic balances, as well as ensuring economic, energy, monetary and food security alongside social order and safety.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Presidential Office on May 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for overhaul of Presidential Office's operations and governance

The top leader said that amid the current context, the requirements for the advisory, coordination and support work are becoming increasingly high, requiring the assisting apparatus to operate in a unified, seamless, timely and efficient manner. He stressed the need to clearly distinguish between Party affairs and State affairs to avoid overlaps in roles, responsibilities, authority and procedures.

Secretary-General of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro Oliveira, together with his daughter and granddaughter at the memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association)

Brazilian historian affirms enduring value of Ho Chi Minh Thought

President Ho Chi Minh made major political and ideological contributions to the international socialist and communist movements by emphasising that the liberation of the global working class could only succeed if revolutionary parties firmly supported struggles against colonialism and imperialism worldwide, including in Latin America.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the 16th National Assembly Standing Committee's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee convenes second session

Opening the session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the significance of the recently concluded first sitting, which lasted 12 working days and accomplished a substantial volume of important tasks.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena, chairs a meeting of the committee's Standing Board on March 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Controlling power, preventing corruption at roots

As the country enters a new development phase, the anti-corruption focus is shifting from strict punishment alone to prevention at the roots, while also protecting officials who dare to think innovatively and act decisively for the common good.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland Pham Toan Thang (right) presents a souvenir to Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Margaret McDonnell (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Ireland seek to expand all-around cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland Pham Toan Thang expressed hope that academic cooperation will continue to expand into areas where Vietnam has growing demand, including high-tech agriculture, biomedical technology, artificial intelligence and computer science.