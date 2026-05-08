☀️ Morning digest on May 8

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Colombo on the evening of May 7 (local time), beginning a two-day state visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo (Photo: VNA)

The visit is set to become an important political milestone, creating fresh momentum and opening a new chapter in bilateral relations, with stronger political trust and broader, deeper, more effective and substantive cooperation. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 7 underscored that Vietnam–India cooperation should be positioned within the broader context of the world’s most dynamic growth centres and leading trends, including digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and green transition.



He made the remarks at the India – Vietnam Business Forum, jointly organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry in Mumbai, Maharashtra, during his state visit to India. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam received Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Maharashtra state, on May 7 in Mumbai as part of his state visit to India.



Varma highlighted development strengths and potential of Maharashtra and Mumbai, expressing his desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in areas where the two sides have strong complementarities, including finance, information technology, logistics, infrastructure development, smart urban planning, culture, film, and tourism, particularly spiritual tourism. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam received leaders of several major Indian corporations and businesses in Mumbai on May 7 afternoon as part of his state visit to the South Asian country.



At the meeting with leaders of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), India’s state-owned oil and gas group, a representative expressed the desire to remain a long-term strategic partner of Vietnam in developing the oil and gas sector and ensuring energy security, thereby contributing to stronger Vietnam–India ties. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 7 held bilateral meetings with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Xanana Gusmao, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda, on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at their meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Sultan Bolkiah, PM Hung thanked Brunei for its support for Vietnam and the bilateral ties. He proposed the two sides to effectively and substantively implement the action programme for the Vietnam–Brunei Comprehensive Partnership for the 2023–2027 period; maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels; strengthen economic and trade cooperation and consider establishing a joint committee on trade cooperation; and enhance collaboration in fisheries and seafood exploitation. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has described Vietnam’s largest-ever review of its legal system, launched under Conclusion No. 09 of the Politburo and directives from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, as a crucial push for institutional reforms, warning that the weak implementation could waste resources and undermine efforts to remove long-standing barriers to development.

National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, head of the steering committee for the comprehensive review of legal documents, delivers remarks at the meeting of the steering committee for reviewing legal documents on May 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting of the steering committee for reviewing legal documents on May 7, Chairman Man, who is also head of the committee, said the review must be closely tied to development goals and answer two key questions: which regulations are hindering development, and which provisions are overlapping, contradictory, or outdated. Identifying those issues will help pinpoint concrete institutional bottlenecks instead of offering vague assessments, he said. Read full story



- Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands ready to support and create favourable conditions for international partnor international partners, businesses and organisations in effectively implementing projects in Vietnam, contributing to the enhancement of relations between Vietnam and other countries, including France, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed.



Receiving Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company, in Hanoi on May 7, Hang highlighted the positive progress in the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that cooperation in railways and urban transport has produced landmark projects such as Nhon–Hers, businesses and organisations in effectively implementing projects in Vietnam, contributing to the enhancement of relations between Vietnam and other countries, including France, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed.



Receiving Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company, in Hanoi on May 7, Hang highlighted the positive progress in the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting that cooperation in railways and urban transport has produced landmark projects such as Nhon–Hanoi Station metro line and Long Bien Bridge. Read full story



- Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan on May 7 held a working session with Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam Kobayashi Yosuke to discuss orientations for promoting cooperation in developing leadership and management human resources in Vietnam to meet the requirements of a new development era.



Stressing that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with increasingly high demands on the quality of human resources, particularly strategic-level leaders and managers, Huan suggested that the two sides continue to deepen, upgrade and renew their training cooperation programmes./. Read full story