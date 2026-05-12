Politics

Personnel scheme for 11th-term Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee approved

The congress approved that the 11th-term VFF Central Committee has a total of 405 members, its Presidium comprises between 72 and 100 members, and its Standing Board consists of 12 members.

Delegates vote on the personnel scheme for the 11th-term Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates vote on the personnel scheme for the 11th-term Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A personnel scheme for the 11th-term Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, for the 2026–2031 tenure, was adopted on May 12 afternoon during the 11th National Congress of the VFF Central Committee.

Accordingly, the congress approved that the 11th-term VFF Central Committee has a total of 405 members, its Presidium comprises between 72 and 100 members, and its Standing Board consists of 12 members.

Under the approved structure, the VFF Central Committee includes 62 heads of member organisations and 34 chairpersons of provincial and municipal VFF Committees.

In addition, 293 outstanding individuals from various sectors and social groups are selected. These include 96 intellectuals and experts across different fields, of whom 92 are presented to the congress for approval, with four additional members to be supplemented during the term. Representatives from the working class, farmers, the armed forces and special zones account for 18 members.

The committee structure also ensures representation from all 53 ethnic minority groups, with 53 members; as well as representatives from 16 major religions and religious organisations with large followers, totalling 53 members. Representatives from different economic sectors account for 55 members, while 18 members represent overseas Vietnamese.

In terms of composition, there are 201 non-Party members, equivalent to 50.62% of the committee, higher than the previous term’s 50.1%. Women make up 23.4% (93 members), ethnic minorities 26.5% (105 members), and religious representatives 19.7% (78 members). The number of members holding university degrees or higher is 316, or 81.6% of the total.

In terms of age, 41 members are 40 or younger (10.3%), 179 members are between 41 and 60 (45.1%), and 177 others are 61 or older (44.6%).

The congress conducted consultation and selected 397 members to join the 11th-term VFF Central Committee for the 2026–2031 tenure. Of the total, 309 members were reappointed, while 88 are new representatives. Eight additional positions are expected to be filled during the term.

Following the consultation, the first conference of the 11th-term VFF Central Committee was convened.

The closing session of the 11th National Congress of the VFF is scheduled to take place on May 13./.

VNA
#11th-term Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee #Vietnam Fatherland Front #11th National Congress of the VFF
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