Vietnam moves to expand health insurance coverage, including preventive care and check-ups

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will expand the scope of health insurance coverage to include more preventive services and routine health check-ups under a newly-approved action plan aimed at achieving universal health insurance by 2030.



Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on May 13 signed a decision, promulgating an action plan to implement the Secretariat’s Directive No. 52-CT/TW on advancing universal health insurance in the new development phase.



The plan sets out concrete tasks and solutions to fully institutionalise the directive, while guiding ministries, sectors and localities in implementing, monitoring and evaluating policies to ensure more effective health insurance coverage, with the goal of achieving universal coverage by 2030.



A central focus of the plan is the gradual expansion of health insurance benefits, particularly to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses for patients.

From 2026, Vietnam will incrementally increase reimbursement rates and spending on preventive care, early diagnosis and treatment, especially for priority groups such as policy beneficiaries, near-poor households, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, with a view to ensuring the sustainable maintenance and expansion of health insurance coverage, targeting completion by March next year.



Notably, the health insurance fund will broaden its coverage to include selected preventive services, nutrition-related care, chronic disease management, periodic health check-ups, and screening services based on professional requirements.



To support this expansion, the Government will diversify funding sources and ensure the long-term sustainability of the health insurance fund. A pilot mechanism is set to be developed to mobilise additional resources, including allocating part of revenues from taxes on tobacco, alcohol, beer and sugary drinks to fund preventive healthcare services, early screening and management of non-communicable diseases. This policy is expected to be finalised by the fourth quarter of 2028.



At the same time, contributions to health insurance are scheduled to rise from 2027 in line with expanded benefits, while maintaining and increasing State support for disadvantaged groups, including the poor, near-poor, people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations, in order to sustain participation rates.



Efforts will also be made to improve the quality and capacity of healthcare services covered by insurance. From the second quarter of 2027, patient referral systems across different levels of care will be strengthened to reduce overcrowding at higher-level hospitals. Medical facilities are also encouraged to introduce flexible discharge arrangements, including weekend and holiday discharges, to improve service efficiency.



The plan also calls for stronger digital transformation in the health insurance sector, including the application of information technology and artificial intelligence, alongside administrative reforms to improve service delivery and management efficiency.



To further ease the financial burden on patients, Vietnam will pilot direct support mechanisms for insured individuals when accessing medical services, particularly targeting low-income groups and social policy beneficiaries. Authorities will also review and adjust reimbursement policies for medicines, medical equipment and technical services to better align with the fund’s capacity.



The Government aims to expand health insurance coverage to over 95.5% of the population by 2026, moving towards full universal coverage by the end of the decade./.

VNA