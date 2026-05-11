Business

State budget collection from import-export activities rises 16.5% in four months

Vietnam's export turnover in the January-April period totalled 169 billion USD, up 20.1% compared to the same period last year, while imports rose 29.5% to 176.6 billion USD. Total trade revenue reached 345.6 billion USD, marking a year-on-year increase of 24.7%.

Trucks line up to clear customs at Bac Luan II Bridge, Mong Cai International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)
Trucks line up to clear customs at Bac Luan II Bridge, Mong Cai International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – State budget revenue from import-export activities topped 166.3 trillion VND (6.3 billion USD) in the first four months of 2026, equivalent to 36.9% of the annual estimate and up 16.5% year-on-year, according to Vietnam Customs.

The department reported on May 11 that export turnover in the January-April period totalled 169 billion USD, up 20.1% compared to the same period last year, while imports rose 29.5% to 176.6 billion USD. Total trade revenue reached 345.6 billion USD, marking a year-on-year increase of 24.7%.

However, smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transportation of goods continued to show complicated developments.

​Authorities noted rising cases of illegal transport of gold and diesel along the central border routes with Laos and southwestern river routes bordering Cambodia. Smuggling of prohibited goods, including pangolin scales and frozen food of unknown origin, was also detected along the northern border with China.

Sea routes accounted for the largest share of violations, with 1,237 cases among the total 2,152 detected and handled, up 75.9% year-on-year. Violations were mainly concentrated at major seaports such as Cat Lai, Hai Phong, Cai Mep and Da Nang. Common violations included imports of counterfeit goods, products infringing intellectual property rights and goods requiring licences but imported without proper permits.

On inland waterways along the Cambodia border, authorities uncovered cases of diesel smuggling disguised in boats transporting vegetables and fruit.

Land routes recorded 597 violations, accounting for 27.7% of the total and rising 32.1% year-on-year. Cases were concentrated along the borders with China, Laos and Cambodia, where smugglers took advantage of trade facilitation policies and border resident incentives. Notable cases included the seizure of 400 litres of diesel hidden in a truck heading to Laos through Lao Bao International Border Gate, and 1,400 litres of diesel disguised in an exported beer shipment at La Lay International Border Gate.

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A mobile patrol team of the Border Guard at Chi Ma border gate in Lang Son province inspects cargo transport vehicles in the border gate area. (Photo: VNA)

Customs forces also detected 2,400 synthetic drug pills hidden in milk boxes transported from Laos into Vietnam, seized 59.2kg of pangolin scales in Cao Bang province and confiscated 84 N2O gas cylinders at Hoanh Mo Border Gate.

On air routes, customs authorities handled 107 violations, up 24.4% year-on-year, mainly at Noi Bai International Airport, Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Da Nang International Airport.

From March 15 to April 14, customs forces detected and handled 2,152 violations with the value of the seized goods estimated at 1.72 trillion VND. while budget collections from anti-smuggling activities reached 76.2 billion VND.

In anti-drug operations during the same period, customs authorities coordinated with police and border guards to uncover 17 cases involving 23 suspects, seizing about 62.7kg of narcotics, including heroin, cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and synthetic drugs./.

VNA
#State budget revenue #import-export activities #Vietnam Customs #smuggling #trade fraud
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