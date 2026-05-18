Travel

Khanh Hoa province to host Sea Festival in July

The People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province has issued a plan for the 2026 Sea Festival, which will take place at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang ward from July 17-19.

Khanh Hoa province’s 2026 Sea Festival will offer 30 activities to highlight its traditional culture, and economic and tourism potential. (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa province’s 2026 Sea Festival will offer 30 activities to highlight its traditional culture, and economic and tourism potential. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNS/VNA) - The People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province has issued a plan for the 2026 Sea Festival, which will take place at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang ward from July 17-19.

The festival, with the theme of “Sac Mau Dai Duong - Vuon Tam Quoc Te” (Colours of the Sea – Global Reach), will include around 30 cultural, sports, and economic activities to highlight the province’s traditional culture, and economic and tourism potential.

The opening ceremony on July 17 will feature music and dance performances honouring ethic cultural values.

Visitors can enjoy street art performances at the carnival on the afternoon of July 18, followed by a parade where cars are decorated with flowers.

The finale of two competitions, Mister Vietnam and Supermodel Vietnam in 2026, will be held in the evening of the same day, along with the music and fashion show named “Runway to the world.”

The closing ceremony on July 19 will reflect the theme of “Unite the Continents,” featuring promising performances by renowned artists from Vietnam and around the world.

In addition, the festival will highlight traditional crafts, including My Nghiep weaving, Khanh Hoa agarwood, and Bau Truc pottery of the Cham people, which was officially listed by UNESCO on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2022.

The event will feature an ‘ao dai’ (traditional Vietnamese long dress) show, and a photo exhibition on sea tourism in Khanh Hoa.

A trade and cuisine fair will be held to promote Khanh Hoa’s specialties, such as bird’s nest, agricultural products and OCOP (one commune one product) products.

Various economic activities are also scheduled during the festival, including an international conference on cruise tourism development in Khanh Hoa, a workshop on price and service quality in tourism product development, a tourism stimulus programme and a Business-to-Business programme between domestic and international businesses.

The province will also host a week of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Several water sports competitions will be launched, including Khanh Hoa Sailing Race 2026.

First organised in 2013, this year’s event is expected to attract from 600,000 to 800,000 local and international tourists./.

VNA
#Khanh Hoa #2026 Sea Festival #cruise tourism development #dance performances Khanh Hoa
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