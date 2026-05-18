Positive outlook for Vietnam – MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement talks: Argentine expert

Buenos Aires (VNA) - Prospects for negotiating a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), along with future Argentina–Vietnam cooperation, are highly promising, according to Rodolfo Caffaro Kramer, Global President of Mercosur-ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (MACC).



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Argentina, Kramer said the outlook for PTA negotiations is buoyed by MERCOSUR’s increasingly open stance on international trade. The bloc has recently concluded a trade deal with the EU and earlier signed a free trade agreement with Singapore, signalling a gradual expansion of its global economic partnerships.



He described Singapore’s case as an important precedent for Vietnam, as it is the first ASEAN member to reach a trade agreement with MERCOSUR. However, he noted differences in negotiation mechanisms as ASEAN countries can negotiate individually, MERCOSUR requires consensus among all member states.



If talks move forward, trade between Vietnam and MERCOSUR, and particularly between Vietnam and Argentina, could see strong growth in the coming years, Kramer said, expressing confidence that the bilateral trade between Argentina and Vietnam could double or even exceed that level in the future.



While acknowledging that negotiations may be complex, given Vietnam’s need to safeguard certain domestic industries, he stressed that the complementary nature of the two economies creates substantial room for cooperation. The MACC, he added, stands ready to support Vietnam in preparing for and advancing trade negotiations with MERCOSUR.



Beyond trade, Kramer expressed his impression with Vietnam’s development strategy, particularly its prioritisation of infrastructure, education, science and technology. He underscored infrastructure investment as a prerequisite for sustainable economic growth, noting that many developing countries are pursuing similar strategies.



The Argentine expert highlighted Vietnam’s young population as a key advantage, noting it underpins the economy’s dynamism and competitiveness. He said the country’s sustained GDP growth, exceeding 8% in 2025, alongside per capita income estimated at over 5,000 USD in a nation of more than 100 million people, reflects strong investment in the future and points to highly positive development prospects.



Kramer emphasised the importance of strengthening South–South cooperation between Argentina and Vietnam, suggesting that the two countries can deepen direct engagement without relying on traditional intermediary markets such as Europe or the US.



He noted that Vietnam is already among Argentina’s most important trading partners, at times ranking fifth and consistently remaining within the top tier. However, the two sides should move toward a new phase of cooperation with higher technological content and added value.



According to the expert, Vietnam is also emerging as a vital technology partner for Argentina, particularly in electronics, telecommunications and high-tech industries. The Latin American nation could increase imports of Vietnamese industrial and technology products, including those from companies such as Rang Dong and Hapulico. Argentine firms are also showing growing interest in competitively priced, high-quality electrical equipment, lighting, and technology solutions from the Southeast Asian country.



Kramer said Vietnam’s rapid industrialisation and improving manufacturing capabilities under the “Made in Vietnam” brand are opening up significant opportunities for deeper cooperation in technology, energy and infrastructure between the two countries in the years ahead./.

VNA