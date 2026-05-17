Resolution 68 promotes transparent mechanisms for private sector's growth

Hanoi (VNA) – One year after the Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on the private sector's development was deployed, Vietnamese businesses held that clearer institutional guidance, easier access to credit and more transparent governance mechanisms are crucial to helping private enterprises break through and contribute to national growth.

The resolution, issued by the Politburo on May 4, 2025, has been viewed by enterprises as an important driver for innovation, digital transformation and business expansion.

Associate Professor, Dr Vu Ngoc Anh, founder of Shoes Agtech, said the groundbreaking policies under Resolution 68 have created a strategic foundation for the company’s next development phase, particularly in commercialising its Airboots S30 autonomous floating robot.

The Airboots S30, designed for shrimp-rice rotational farming, is recognised as the first mechanised device capable of operating effectively in flexible saline, brackish and freshwater environments. The robot can reduce production costs by 30-40%, especially in areas difficult to access with traditional machinery.

Anh said thanks to incentives under Resolution 68, including corporate income tax reductions, land rental exemptions and access to green credit, the company produced five S16-S shrimp farming robots and five S30 rice farming robots in 2025 for pilot deployment in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

However, he noted that major obstacles remain in connecting technology with production activities. Vietnam still lacks dedicated technical standards and inspection mechanisms for smart agricultural equipment.

Many bamboo and rattan products of the Duc Phong Co. Ltd receive four–five OCOP star ratings and are exported to Europe. (Photo: VNA)

For emerging technologies such as robots operating in rice fields and aquaculture ponds, businesses use significant resources to prove product efficiency and safety.

To address these challenges, Anh proposed the State establish more flexible legal frameworks that allow enterprises to test and refine unprecedented technologies such as AI, robotics and automation directly in real-world conditions.

He also called for stronger intermediary models involving cooperatives and agricultural service enterprises to help connect advanced technologies with small-scale farmers.

In addition, Anh suggested the Government shift from initial support policies to broader resource assistance, helping enterprises expand market share after proving technical capability. He also stressed the need for more preferential green credit policies and digital infrastructure, including open data platforms and farming maps, to accelerate technology deployment and strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese firms in regional markets.

Favourable conditions urged for “Make in Vietnam” productsNguyen Ngoc Quang, Director of CareZone Technical JSC, said Resolution 68 has significantly reduced administrative burdens for businesses.Specialising in consultancy, design and installation of cleanroom systems and air filtration solutions for hospitals, laboratories and factories, CareZone previously spent substantial resources dealing with overlapping regulations between construction and healthcare standards.

According to Quang, transparent post-inspection mechanisms have enabled the company to secure six additional provincial and regional key projects within 12 months.

At the same time, more streamlined logistics and import-export procedures for high-tech components have reduced supply chain costs, helping the company to lower construction costs and improve competitiveness against foreign contractors.

Quang said the resolution has opened major growth opportunities for the company. The number of cleanroom projects accessed by CareZone has risen by 40-50%, averaging 10-12 projects annually. Revenue from cleanroom construction and installation in healthcare and manufacturing has increased by 35% compared to the period before the resolution took effect.

From practical implementation experience, the company's representative proposed preferential mechanisms for domestic contractors with Vietnamese-made air filtration products in public investment projects.

He also suggested preferential loans and tax incentives for environmentally friendly air filtration technologies, along with the early development of a national digital technical standards database that allows enterprises to verify products with QR codes instead of paper-based procedures./.