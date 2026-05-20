Seminar on trade promotion in South American market to take place in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar on opportunities and challenges in developing the South American market will be held in Hanoi on May 28 in both in-person and online formats by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



The event aims to provide updates on the economic outlook, market trends and import demand in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile, amid continued fluctuations in global supply chains. Discussions will focus on demands for consumer goods and production materials and the growing preference for green and sustainable products in the region.



Experts are expected to analyse opportunities for boosting exports and investment cooperation in Vietnam’s key sectors, including agro-forestry-fishery products, processed foods, textiles and garments, footwear, wood products and electronics. The seminar will also address technical barriers, legal requirements, food safety standards, traceability regulations, environmental certifications and social responsibility requirements that Vietnamese businesses need to meet when entering the South American market.



In addition, businesses and experts will share practical experience related to business culture, local distribution systems, logistics solutions and market access strategies to help firms reduce risks arising from geographical distance and differences in the competitive environment.



According to organisers, the seminar is expected to attract around 150 participants, including representatives of management agencies, Vietnam trade offices in South America, local trade promotion centres, industry associations, enterprises and cooperatives. Representatives from South American embassies, trade promotion organisations, importers, distributors and potential partners are also expected to attend./.

VNA