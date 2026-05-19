Da Nang begins 1.5-trillion-VND expansion of international terminal

Da Nang (VNA) – Construction began on the expansion of the international passenger terminal (Terminal T2) at Da Nang International Airport on May 19, with total investment nearing 1.5 trillion VND (nearly 57 million USD).

The project, invested by the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stocks Company (AHT), aims to meet rising demand in the international aviation market while enhancing operational capacity and passenger services.

According to AHT, Terminal T2 handled more than 7.1 million passengers in 2019, exceeding its original design capacity of 4 million passengers per year by 79%. International passenger traffic remained high in 2024 and 2025, reaching 6.18 million and 6.81 million passengers, respectively.

The expansion project will cover an additional 3,600 sq.m, bringing the terminal’s total floor area to more than 21,000 sq.m after completion.

A graphic image of the international terminal to be expanded at Da Nang International Airport (Photo published by VNA)

Under the plan, the number of check-in counters will increase from 54 to 85, while boarding gates equipped with passenger boarding bridges will rise from four to seven. The baggage handling system will also be upgraded, doubling outbound baggage conveyor capacity and adding more inbound baggage belts.

AHT representatives said the project will continue the “seagull wing” architectural concept of the existing terminal while incorporating biophilic design principles to maximise green spaces, natural lighting and passenger comfort.

The expanded terminal is expected to be completed after 12 months of construction and will raise the terminal’s total design capacity to 6 million passengers annually, helping meet tourism growth demand during the 2026-2030 period.

Speaking at the ceremony, AHT Deputy General Director Do Trong Hau said the project not only addresses current overloading but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting Da Nang’s socio-economic development.

He noted that as the only terminal in Vietnam to achieve the five-star Skytrax standard for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026, the company aims to complete the project on schedule while creating a modern and safe aviation space reflecting the cultural identity and hospitality of central Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Quang Nam said the expansion plays an important role in the city’s strategy to become a tourism, service and international trade hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Nam, the project will strengthen international connectivity and create new momentum for tourism, commerce, investment and high-quality services in the city.

Terminal T2 officially began operations in 2017 and successfully served the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week the same year, reinforcing Da Nang’s role as a key international aviation gateway in central Vietnam./.