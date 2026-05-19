Business

Da Nang begins 1.5-trillion-VND expansion of international terminal

The project, invested by the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stocks Company (AHT), aims to meet rising demand in the international aviation market while enhancing operational capacity and passenger services.

Delegates mark the groundbreaking of the Terminal T2 expansion project at Da Nang International Airport on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates mark the groundbreaking of the Terminal T2 expansion project at Da Nang International Airport on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Construction began on the expansion of the international passenger terminal (Terminal T2) at Da Nang International Airport on May 19, with total investment nearing 1.5 trillion VND (nearly 57 million USD).

The project, invested by the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stocks Company (AHT), aims to meet rising demand in the international aviation market while enhancing operational capacity and passenger services.

According to AHT, Terminal T2 handled more than 7.1 million passengers in 2019, exceeding its original design capacity of 4 million passengers per year by 79%. International passenger traffic remained high in 2024 and 2025, reaching 6.18 million and 6.81 million passengers, respectively.

The expansion project will cover an additional 3,600 sq.m, bringing the terminal’s total floor area to more than 21,000 sq.m after completion.

potal-dau-tu-gan-1500-ty-dong-mo-rong-nha-ga-quoc-te-da-nang-8770691.jpg
A graphic image of the international terminal to be expanded at Da Nang International Airport (Photo published by VNA)

Under the plan, the number of check-in counters will increase from 54 to 85, while boarding gates equipped with passenger boarding bridges will rise from four to seven. The baggage handling system will also be upgraded, doubling outbound baggage conveyor capacity and adding more inbound baggage belts.

AHT representatives said the project will continue the “seagull wing” architectural concept of the existing terminal while incorporating biophilic design principles to maximise green spaces, natural lighting and passenger comfort.

The expanded terminal is expected to be completed after 12 months of construction and will raise the terminal’s total design capacity to 6 million passengers annually, helping meet tourism growth demand during the 2026-2030 period.

Speaking at the ceremony, AHT Deputy General Director Do Trong Hau said the project not only addresses current overloading but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting Da Nang’s socio-economic development.

He noted that as the only terminal in Vietnam to achieve the five-star Skytrax standard for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026, the company aims to complete the project on schedule while creating a modern and safe aviation space reflecting the cultural identity and hospitality of central Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Quang Nam said the expansion plays an important role in the city’s strategy to become a tourism, service and international trade hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Nam, the project will strengthen international connectivity and create new momentum for tourism, commerce, investment and high-quality services in the city.

Terminal T2 officially began operations in 2017 and successfully served the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week the same year, reinforcing Da Nang’s role as a key international aviation gateway in central Vietnam./.

VNA
#international terminal #Da Nang #Da Nang International Airport Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

The enduring appeal of Hoi An's heritage lies not in static structures, but in its vibrant presence in everyday life. (Photo: VNA)

Hoi An, Da Nang Int’l Airport named among world’s best

Hoi An has been named among “The 51 most beautiful places in the world” by British magazine Time Out, while Da Nang International Airport has, for the third consecutive year, secured a place in the world’s Top 100 airports by Skytrax.

See more

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

“Vietnam Economic Day” in St. Petersburg attracts crowds (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases economic potential, investment opportunities in St. Petersburg

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stressed that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia is entering a new phase with promising opportunities for growth. He praised this year’s programme for combining a business roundtable, a youth business forum and traditional cultural and culinary activities, creating both an academic platform for dialogue and an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

Lien Minh Agricultural Cooperative in Thai Nguyen province, provides stable employment for hundreds of its members. (Photo: VNA)

Private economic sector poised for breakthrough growth

More than a year after the Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development came into effect, expectations now extend beyond increasing the number of enterprises. The goal is to build a stronger business community with greater resilience, larger ambitions and the capacity to compete in global supply chains.

Milk collection at a dairy farm operated by Vinamilk at the Nhon Tan concentrated farming zone in An Nhon Tay commune, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Self-reliance in raw materials fuels Vietnam’s dairy growth

The strategy targets annual industry growth of 12-14% by 2030, with processed liquid milk output reaching 4.2 billion litres annually. Domestic fresh milk production is projected to hit 2.6 billion litres per year, meeting 60-65% of processing demand, while milk powder output is expected to reach 245,000 tonnes annually. Per capita milk consumption is targeted at 40 litres per year.

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Covering an area of 11.95 ha of land and water surface, the project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. Its key components include wind turbines, a substation, a 110kV transmission line, and related auxiliary facilities.

At Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s national standards strategy for 2026–2035 approved

The strategy envisions a modern, open standards system welded to international norms, serving as a piece of soft institutional infrastructure, a policy tool and a technical backbone for state governance. It also casts standards as an engine of innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development.

Shrimp harvesting in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese shrimp sector seeks distinct path in global race

Nguyen Duy Hoa, Deputy Technical Director of Cargill Vietnam, said Vietnam cannot compete with Ecuador on costs nor match India in scale. Instead, the country should focus on value rather than volume or price competition, prioritising quality improvement, technology adoption and value-added products.

Wind turbine No. 3 at the V1-3 site of the Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province.(Photo: VNA)

Retail market seen driving double-digit growth

Domestic consumption is being regarded as one of the key drivers for sustaining economic growth. Following the Government’s Resolution No. 88/NQ-CP on promoting the domestic market and stimulating consumption, many retailers have accelerated the expansion of distribution systems, invested in technology and improved supply chains.

Cargo containers are handled at Gemalink International Port, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Government delegation for international economic, trade negotiations established

The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government.

Lotte Mart Vietnam is currently distributing around 900 private-label products manufactured in Vietnam under the retailer’s strict quality control. (Photo: VNA)

RoK steps up trade cooperation with Vietnam, Malaysia

The Korean business delegation's trip aims to provide Korean firms with information on import – export trends across the ASEAN region and developments in local markets, while also offering opportunities to explore the latest industry trends and technologies.

An overview of the Vietnam-China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme held in Beijing.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China boost cooperation in green industry development

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the International Cooperation Centre under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on May 18 organised the Vietnam–China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme in Beijing to strengthen policy exchanges, share experience, and promote substantive cooperation in green industry amid climate change and growing global environmental challenges.

The infrastructure of Thang Long 3 Industrial Park in Phu Tho province is comprehensive and modern, creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors. (Photo: VNA)

Strong economic conglomerates drive domestic economic growth

In manufacturing, THACO has built one of Southeast Asia’s largest automobile and mechanical engineering ecosystems in Quang Nam province, while VinFast has become Vietnam’s first electric vehicle producer, establishing a major factory in Hai Phong, listing on Nasdaq and expanding into North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Producing garments for export to the EU market at TDT Thai Nguyen Garment Company. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s textile industry draws high-tech FDI amid green, smart shift

With export turnover rising steadily in recent years and a target of 50 billion USD by 2026, Vietnam remains among the world’s top three textile exporters. Beyond its traditional appeal as a low-cost manufacturing base, the country is now positioning itself as a strategic hub for high-value and technology-driven investment.