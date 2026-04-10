Da Nang International Airport launches biometric priority lane for passengers

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang International Airport on April 10 launched a dedicated priority lane for passengers using biometric identification, marking a significant step forward in digital transformation in the aviation sector.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Director of Da Nang International Airport Phan Kieu Hung highlighted the milestone as part of efforts by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the airport to accelerate the application of advanced technologies to streamline procedures and enhance passengers' experiences.

The biometric system, built on the VNeID platform, allows passengers to be identified through pre-verified biometric data, enabling faster and more secure processing throughout their journey.

Located in the southern area of the domestic departure terminal, the priority lane is reserved for passengers who have registered for Level 2 electronic identification accounts. Instead of undergoing traditional manual checks, eligible passengers can complete procedures at security checkpoints and boarding gates using facial recognition or QR code scanning, without presenting physical documents.

Passengers welcomed the initiative, noting its convenience and time-saving benefits, particularly during peak travel periods when airports are crowded.

Sharing his experience of the convenience, Dang Vy Nghiem, a passenger from Hanoi, said that the application of biometric technology for flight check-in, along with priority lanes, has made the process much more convenient for passengers.

According to the airport authority, biometric technology has been piloted since 2023 and is now fully operational following the completion of infrastructure, equipment and procedures. The system helps automate verification steps, reducing processing time to just a few minutes while maintaining strict aviation security and safety standards.

In the coming time, the airport will continue working with relevant agencies to expand the use of biometric services and promote wider adoption among passengers.

The launch of the priority lane is seen as an important milestone in the aviation sector’s digital transformation, contributing to improving service quality and boosting a smoother travel experience./.