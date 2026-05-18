AI-related demand pushes Singapore exports in April

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore's exports rose nearly 25% in April compared to the same month the previous year as strong demand for AI-related products outweighed the effects of the Middle East crisis, official data showed on May 18.

Non-oil domestic exports posted forecast-beating 24.5% growth that extended the 15.3% rise recorded in March, said Enterprise Singapore, a government body helping local firms expand globally.

The rise highlights an insatiable global appetite for advanced artificial intelligence chips, key components in a diverse range of hardware, from laptops and smartphones to next-generation digital storage devices.

Its exports to the US surged 59.6%, reversing a fall of 2.8% in March. Shipments to China climbed 37.8% from 20.3% the previous month and those to the European Union rose 33.4% after shrinking 12.2% in March./.

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