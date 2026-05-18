World

AI-related demand pushes Singapore exports in April

Singapore's exports to the US surged 59.6%, reversing a fall of 2.8% in March. Shipments to China climbed 37.8% from 20.3% the previous month and those to the European Union rose 33.4% after shrinking 12.2% in March.

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore's exports rose nearly 25% in April compared to the same month the previous year as strong demand for AI-related products outweighed the effects of the Middle East crisis, official data showed on May 18.

Non-oil domestic exports posted forecast-beating 24.5% growth that extended the 15.3% rise recorded in March, said Enterprise Singapore, a government body helping local firms expand globally.

The rise highlights an insatiable global appetite for advanced artificial intelligence chips, key components in a diverse range of hardware, from laptops and smartphones to next-generation digital storage devices.

Its exports to the US surged 59.6%, reversing a fall of 2.8% in March. Shipments to China climbed 37.8% from 20.3% the previous month and those to the European Union rose 33.4% after shrinking 12.2% in March./.

VNA
#Singapore #Middle East Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong speaks at the Singapore Business Federation’s Future Economy Conference on May 13. (Photo: channelnewsasia.com)

Singapore releases new strategy to boost growth, create good jobs

The review identified major challenges, including geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements, global shift towards low-carbon economy, and demographic pressures. To address these issues, the ESR Committees outlined three core priorities - sharpening Singapore’s value proposition, enhancing agility and adaptability, and building resilience alongside efficiency.

See more

Pressure on the rupiah has mounted as global oil prices surge amid Middle East tensions and developments involving Iran, increasing Indonesia’s energy import costs. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia’s rupiah hits record low amid market turmoil

The Indonesian rupiad at one point on May 18 dropped more than 1% to around 17,668 IDR per USD, its weakest level on record. Indonesia’s benchmark stock index also plunged more than 4% after a long holiday, reflecting growing investor concerns.

Malaysian Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching. (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia records sharp rise in online scam losses

Teo revealed on May 16 that online scam losses in Malaysia reached 2.77 billion RM (about 700 million USD) last year, compared with 1.28 billion RM in 2023 and 1.57 billion RM in 2024. Investment scams accounted for the largest share of the losses.

Scientists discover largest dinosaur species ever found in Thailand

Scientists discover largest dinosaur species ever found in Thailand

According to the researchers, Nagatitan Chaiyaphumensis belonged to the Titanosauridae family, a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterised by their long necks and tails. The species is estimated to have measured between 27 and 30 metres in length and weighed more than 26 tonnes.

Cambodia lowers 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.2%

Cambodia lowers 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.2%

According to the medium-term fiscal framework for 2027-2029 recently published by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia is navigating a transition against a backdrop of protracted global crises, including rising protectionism, trade wars, geopolitical and geo-economic tensions, and increasingly severe impacts of climate change and natural disasters as well.

Thailand enters 2026 rainy season

Thailand enters 2026 rainy season

According to forecasts by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), Thailand entered the rainy season, after key meteorological conditions met the criteria for the start of the season.

Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman (second from the right) checked the Bulog's rental warehouse in the Romokalisari Warehouse Complex, Surabaya, East Java on May 13, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia records highest-ever rice reserves

The figure marks the highest level of rice stocks in Indonesia’s history as the country steps up policies aimed at boosting agricultural output and strengthening national food security.

Philippines warns of power cuts as heat strains grids

Philippines warns of power cuts as heat strains grids

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued a red alert, warning of potential outages of up to seven hours in 32 areas across the Visayas grid, and hour-long outages in nine areas across Luzon, including the capital Manila.

Myanmar steps up efforts to prevent cybercrime

Myanmar steps up efforts to prevent cybercrime

A Myanmar bill proposes the death penalty as the highest punishment for individuals who illegally abduct, abuse, torture or detain others to coerce them into committing online fraud. It also proposes a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for individuals directly operating scam centres or engaging in fraud involving digital currencies.

Vietnam win 3–2 over the UAE in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14 (Vietnam time). (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)

Thai media hail Vietnam U17s after dramatic comeback victory

The Thai Youth Football fanpage published an article praising the Vietnamese “golden star warriors” for displaying extraordinary fighting spirit in overturning the match to defeat the UAE 3–2, thereby topping Group C for the first time and earning a place at the U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Electric vehicles line up at charging ports in a Manila mall. (Photo: philstar.com)

Philippines moves closer to launching EV incentive programme

Secretary of Finance Frederick Go said on May 13 the EV Incentive Strategy (EVIS) may be released soon. The EVIS has already been presented to President Marcos, but the Board of Investments (BOI) is still working with other agencies in the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) on the details of the programme.