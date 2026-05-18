World

Indonesia’s rupiah hits record low amid market turmoil

The Indonesian rupiad at one point on May 18 dropped more than 1% to around 17,668 IDR per USD, its weakest level on record. Indonesia’s benchmark stock index also plunged more than 4% after a long holiday, reflecting growing investor concerns.

Pressure on the rupiah has mounted as global oil prices surge amid Middle East tensions and developments involving Iran, increasing Indonesia’s energy import costs. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Pressure on the rupiah has mounted as global oil prices surge amid Middle East tensions and developments involving Iran, increasing Indonesia’s energy import costs. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s rupiad (IDR) fell to a record low on May 18 as rising oil prices, global geopolitical tensions and concerns over the health of Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The IDR at one point dropped more than 1% to around 17,668 IDR per USD, its weakest level on record. Indonesia’s benchmark stock index also plunged more than 4% after a long holiday, reflecting growing investor concerns.

President Prabowo Subianto sought to reassure the public, saying the weakening rupiah would not significantly affect the daily lives of rural residents. During a visit to East Java, he said the Indonesian economy remains strong with secure food and energy supplies.

However, economists warned that despite limited direct use of USD among the public, Indonesia remains heavily dependent on imports of fuel, industrial materials and foreign capital, meaning the rupiah’s depreciation could fuel inflation and higher domestic prices.

Pressure on the rupiah has mounted as global oil prices surge amid Middle East tensions and developments involving Iran, increasing Indonesia’s energy import costs. At the same time, the USD has strengthened as investors seek safe-haven assets.

Bank Indonesia has repeatedly intervened in foreign exchange markets to support the IDR, while the government has expanded fuel subsidies to ease the impact of rising oil prices. Investors are closely watching the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, amid expectations of a possible interest rate hike to stem capital outflows.

Some analysts warned the IDR could weaken beyond 18,000 per USD if pressure from oil prices, a strong USD and geopolitical instability persists.

The IDR has been under sustained pressure for months and is now among Asia’s weakest-performing currencies, reflecting not only global market shocks but also deeper concerns over Indonesia’s current account deficit, energy import dependence, fiscal pressures and investor confidence./.

VNA
#Indonesia #Indonesia’s rupiah #President Prabowo Subianto #Indonesian economy Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman (second from the right) checked the Bulog's rental warehouse in the Romokalisari Warehouse Complex, Surabaya, East Java on May 13, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia records highest-ever rice reserves

The figure marks the highest level of rice stocks in Indonesia’s history as the country steps up policies aimed at boosting agricultural output and strengthening national food security.

See more

Malaysian Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching. (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia records sharp rise in online scam losses

Teo revealed on May 16 that online scam losses in Malaysia reached 2.77 billion RM (about 700 million USD) last year, compared with 1.28 billion RM in 2023 and 1.57 billion RM in 2024. Investment scams accounted for the largest share of the losses.

Scientists discover largest dinosaur species ever found in Thailand

Scientists discover largest dinosaur species ever found in Thailand

According to the researchers, Nagatitan Chaiyaphumensis belonged to the Titanosauridae family, a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterised by their long necks and tails. The species is estimated to have measured between 27 and 30 metres in length and weighed more than 26 tonnes.

Cambodia lowers 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.2%

Cambodia lowers 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.2%

According to the medium-term fiscal framework for 2027-2029 recently published by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia is navigating a transition against a backdrop of protracted global crises, including rising protectionism, trade wars, geopolitical and geo-economic tensions, and increasingly severe impacts of climate change and natural disasters as well.

Thailand enters 2026 rainy season

Thailand enters 2026 rainy season

According to forecasts by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), Thailand entered the rainy season, after key meteorological conditions met the criteria for the start of the season.

Philippines warns of power cuts as heat strains grids

Philippines warns of power cuts as heat strains grids

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued a red alert, warning of potential outages of up to seven hours in 32 areas across the Visayas grid, and hour-long outages in nine areas across Luzon, including the capital Manila.

Myanmar steps up efforts to prevent cybercrime

Myanmar steps up efforts to prevent cybercrime

A Myanmar bill proposes the death penalty as the highest punishment for individuals who illegally abduct, abuse, torture or detain others to coerce them into committing online fraud. It also proposes a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for individuals directly operating scam centres or engaging in fraud involving digital currencies.

Vietnam win 3–2 over the UAE in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14 (Vietnam time). (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)

Thai media hail Vietnam U17s after dramatic comeback victory

The Thai Youth Football fanpage published an article praising the Vietnamese “golden star warriors” for displaying extraordinary fighting spirit in overturning the match to defeat the UAE 3–2, thereby topping Group C for the first time and earning a place at the U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Electric vehicles line up at charging ports in a Manila mall. (Photo: philstar.com)

Philippines moves closer to launching EV incentive programme

Secretary of Finance Frederick Go said on May 13 the EV Incentive Strategy (EVIS) may be released soon. The EVIS has already been presented to President Marcos, but the Board of Investments (BOI) is still working with other agencies in the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) on the details of the programme.