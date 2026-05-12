Hybrid vehicle sales in Vietnam surge by 86%

Hanoi (VNA) – While Vietnam’s automobile market slowed in April 2026, the hybrid vehicle segment emerged as a bright spot with growth of 86% in the first four months of the year.



The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) announced on May 12 that sales by its member companies recorded 31,937 vehicles of all types sold in April, down 17% from the previous month. Nevertheless, Vietnam’s automobile market still maintained positive momentum during the first four months, supported by consumer demand and the appeal of several newly launched models.



Of the total April sales, passenger vehicles accounted for 21,284 units, down 14% month-on-month; commercial vehicles 9,805 units, a decline of 26%; and special-use vehicles 848 units.



Overall, in the first four months of 2026, total sales by VAMA members reached 126,794 vehicles, up 25% compared with the same period last year. Passenger vehicle sales rose by 18%, commercial vehicles by 38%, while special-use vehicles recorded a sharp increase of 119%.



Imported completely built-up vehicles continued to grow faster than domestically assembled models. By the end of April, sales of locally assembled vehicles had gone up 16% year-on-year while imported units soared by 32%.



Among manufacturers, Toyota remained the market leader with 6,378 vehicles delivered to customers in April and cumulative sales of 23,263 units during the first four months. Mitsubishi ranked second, followed by Ford and THACO Mazda.



By model, Mitsubishi Xpander remained the best-selling vehicle in April, with 1,273 units sold. Its cumulative sales for the first four months reached 5,504 units.



Meanwhile, the hybrid segment continued to stand out. Hybrid vehicle sales reached 1,723 units in April, up 53% year-on-year, while four-month sales totalled 6,848 units, jumping 86%. Popular models include Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Toyota Innova Cross Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid.



However, industry experts noted that VAMA’s figures do not yet fully reflect the scale of Vietnam’s automobile market as several brands outside the association, including Audi, BYD, Jaguar Land Rover, Geely, Lynk & Co, Omoda & Jaecoo, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo, have yet to release their business results.



In addition, Hyundai Thanh Cong previously announced its April sales of 3,904 vehicles, bringing its cumulative sales for the first four months to 17,402 units. Meanwhile, VinFast has not yet disclosed its sales figures though it currently holds a significant share of Vietnam’s electric vehicle market./.

VNA