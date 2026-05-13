LuLu Group boosts imports of Vietnamese agricultural products

Hanoi (VNA) – LuLu Group International, operator of the globally recognised LuLu Hypermarket chain, is stepping up imports of Vietnamese products, signalling growing confidence among Middle Eastern partners in Vietnam’s manufacturing capabilities, product quality and supply reliability.

​According to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the expanded procurement not only strengthens the position of Vietnamese goods in one of the region’s leading retail networks but also creates fresh momentum for exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Following instructions from M.A. Yusuff Ali, the group has arranged a second dedicated charter flight to transport Vietnamese agricultural products to the UAE​

The flight, carrying 98 tonnes of farm produce supplied by MAY Exports Vietnam, departed from Tan Son Nhat International Airport on May 10, underscoring rising demand for Vietnamese goods in both the UAE as well as the Middle East market.

The LuLu Group’s continued expansion of sourcing activities and charter cargo operations reflects increasing trust in Vietnamese exporters while opening up additional opportunities to expand production and exports to the region.

Beyond trade benefits, the charter flights also highlight Vietnam’s growing role in the global agricultural supply chain. The ability to maintain stable cargo flows amid geopolitical uncertainties demonstrates the flexibility and coordination capacity of Vietnamese exporters and major international distributors.

The successful operation of the second charter flight has also fuelled expectations for regular cargo routes between Vietnam and the Middle East in the future, which could further boost agricultural exports, strengthen the international profile of Vietnamese products and diversify export markets amid global trade fluctuations.

​The Agency of Foreign Trade noted that prolonged geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have disrupted international shipping routes, pushed up logistics costs and created delivery uncertainties. Against that backdrop, maintaining dedicated charter flights for Vietnamese agricultural products has become increasingly important.

The flights not only provide a timely logistics solution to ensure stable supply for distribution systems in the United Arab Emirates, but also reflect the adaptability of Vietnamese enterprises to rapidly changing global trade conditions.

For fresh produce, shorter transportation time is especially crucial to preserving product quality and freshness. Consecutive charter flights have helped significantly cut delivery times, reduce transit risks and maintain supply chain stability between Vietnam and the Middle East, where demand for premium tropical agricultural products continues to grow./.

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