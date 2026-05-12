Business

Vietnam releases first-ever White Book on Taxation

The White Book provides a comprehensive overview of Vietnam’s current tax system in line with international practices, including direct taxes, indirect taxes and sector-specific levies.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (third from left) presents the White Book on Vietnam Taxation 2026 to Director the Tax Department Mai Xuan Thanh at the launch in Hanoi on May 12. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (third from left) presents the White Book on Vietnam Taxation 2026 to Director the Tax Department Mai Xuan Thanh at the launch in Hanoi on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Tax Department officially launched the White Book on Vietnam Taxation 2026 on May 12, marking the first publication of its kind to provide a comprehensive overview of the country’s tax system, budget revenue management results for the 2021–2025 period, and development orientations for the sector in the years ahead.

The White Book reflects the sector’s efforts to modernise governance, enhance transparency and improve consistency in public information to contribute to a modern and sustainable national financial system. At the same time, it serves as an official communication channel for tax policies, thus reinforcing public confidence and promoting closer cooperation between taxpayers, businesses and authorities.

According to the Tax Department, the White Book focuses on three key areas, providing a comprehensive overview of Vietnam’s current tax system in line with international practices, including direct taxes, indirect taxes and sector-specific levies. It underscores the role of taxation not only as a sustainable source of state budget revenue but also as a macroeconomic regulatory tool that promotes social equity and supports vulnerable groups.

By systematising tax policies and functions, the publication helps Vietnam’s fiscal policy framework become more transparent and provides more access to information, supporting the country’s international integration process.

One of the highlights is an overview of state budget collection and tax administration modernisation during 2021–2025. According to the figures released, total revenue in this period reached approximately 9.922 quadrillion VND (376.7 billion USD), equivalent to around 120% of the target assigned by the National Assembly. Of this amount, revenue managed by tax authorities stood at about 8.569 quadrillion VND, or 86.4% of total state budget revenue.

The White Book also reflects the tax sector’s transition from traditional management methods toward a data- and risk-based governance model. Digital technologies have been increasingly applied in taxpayer management, inspections, audits and transaction monitoring. Although the number of inspections and audits declined compared to the previous period, enforcement efficiency improved significantly, with revenue collected through inspections and audits in 2025 more than doubling that of 2021, thanks to digital transformation and risk-based data management.

For the 2026–2030 period, the White Book highlights four major priorities for the sector’s development: improving tax policy institutions, accelerating digital transformation and administrative procedure reform, placing taxpayers at the centre of public service delivery, and enhancing the quality of tax governance./.

VNA
#White Book on Vietnam Taxation 2026 #Tax Department #Vietnam's tax policies
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Viettel launches the Unitel Logistics brand in Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firms expand global footprint

The Government recently approved the “Go Global” programme for 2026-2030, which identifies the private sector as a key driving force in Vietnam’s international expansion process. It aims to help Vietnamese private enterprises strengthen their overseas presence in a comprehensive, effective and sustainable manner through international investment, business activities and deeper integration into regional and global supply and value chains.

Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen supply chain connectivity and promote sustainable border trade at a trade promotion conference in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 15. (Photo: https://thoibaonganhang.vn/)

Vietnam, Cambodia eye stronger border trade, supply chain connectivity

Vietnam–Cambodia trade ties have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the major pillars of economic cooperation in the Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a 1,137-km border and an increasingly developed network of international and secondary border gates, facilitating cross-border trade, logistics and investment.

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Three proposals to connect overseas Vietnamese resources with private economy at home

There are currently many Vietnamese IT specialists working in technology corporations, banks, start-ups and innovation ecosystems across Canada. With appropriate mechanisms in place, this workforce could become a technology bridge, helping Vietnamese enterprises access management expertise, technical solutions, international standards and partnership networks in North America.

The Nguyen Van Linh–Nguyen Huu Tho intersection fully opens both underpasses to traffic, helping ease congestion in the area. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pushes for full public investment disbursement

Ho Chi Minh City was allocated a record 147.599 trillion VND (5.6 billion USD) in public investment capital for 2026, up 22.6% from last year and accounting for nearly 14.6% of the nation’s total public investment budget. However, disbursement by the end of April remained below the national average.

Visitors explore Quang Tri province’s OCOP products (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri links OCOP products with tourism to expand farm produce markets

The central province currently has 160 OCOP products developed by cooperatives, cooperative groups and businesses, including two five-star and 31 four-star products. These locally distinctive products are gradually becoming "ambassadors" showcasing Quang Tri’s culture and identity to domestic and international visitors.

Work starts on Hanoi’s Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project on December 19, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi approves nearly 28-bln-USD Red River landscape boulevard project

Covering more than 11,400 hectares and requiring an estimated 736.96 trillion VND (nearly 28 billion USD), the project is expected to reshape urban development along both banks of the Red River over the coming decades while improving transport connectivity and public spaces in the capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang and delegates perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Northwest Dien Bien Phu New Urban Area, Resort and Sports Complex project. (Photo: VNA)

Vingroup launches largest-ever urban development project in Dien Bien

Under the master plan, the project will span more than 228.5ha and accommodate around 12,000 residents. It is designed under a “city within a city” model integrating residential areas, commercial and service facilities, resorts, schools, healthcare services, public spaces and sports infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang and delegates press the button to launch construction of the Dien Bien Phu cultural-historical tourism and cable car complex project in Dien Bien province on May 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien Phu cultural-historical tourism, cable car complex project launched

The project aims to effectively tap the area’s natural landscapes, geographical advantages and distinctive historical value, while creating a high-quality tourism product with strong competitiveness. It is also intended to preserve, honour and promote the value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory special national historical relic site.

Politburo member Nguyen Duy Ngoc (third, right), who is Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Science-Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation, holds a working session with the Colombo Port City Management Board. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam studies Colombo smart port city model

Ngoc praised Sri Lanka’s orientations in developing seaport infrastructure, digital infrastructure, digital economy and international service centres, describing them as valuable references for Vietnam in developing strategic infrastructure, innovation centres, smart urban areas and digital economy ecosystems.