Business

Vietnam promotes export of key commodities to Algeria

The ambassador highlighted growing interest among Vietnamese businesses in exploring partnership opportunities with Algerian counterparts across multiple sectors, particularly in agricultural and food processing.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam is seeking to promote the export of its key commodities, particularly coffee beans, to the Algerian market as bilateral economic and trade ties have continued to expand.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh and Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan visited and held a discussion with representatives of NTH Agro, one of the African country’s leading coffee processing enterprises on March 31.

At the meeting with Taibi Hamid, President of NTH Agro, Khanh noted that Vietnam and Algeria are actively advancing economic and trade ties while expanding opportunities for cooperation between enterprises from both countries. He emphasised that Vietnam’s cooperation with international partners, including Algeria, is guided by the principles of mutual benefit and respect, and practical effectiveness.

The ambassador highlighted growing interest among Vietnamese businesses in exploring partnership opportunities with Algerian counterparts across multiple sectors, particularly in agricultural and food processing.

Relevant authorities from both sides are also studying the establishment of preferential trade mechanisms to facilitate greater market access for Algerian products in Vietnam and Vietnamese goods in Algeria.

Khanh commended the dynamic operations of Algerian enterprises and expressed his confidence in the strong potential for deeper business cooperation. He underscored the importance of increasing business delegation exchanges and market surveys to help companies better understand market demand and cooperation opportunities, thereby further boosting bilateral trade and investment ties.

Trade data showed that coffee beans remain Vietnam’s leading export product to Algeria. Due to the Algerian government’s policy of restricting imports of finished products, coffee is primarily imported in green bean form and then roasted and blended domestically to meet local consumer preferences.

Robusta coffee accounts for more than 85% of Algeria’s coffee imports, a segment in which Vietnam holds a strong competitive advantage. Algeria currently imports approximately 130,000 tonnes of coffee annually, most of which is unprocessed.

Industry experts noted that Vietnamese coffee beans are well regarded by Algerian importers for their consistent quality, strong flavour, and competitive pricing. In particular, Vietnam’s Robusta coffee is considered well suited to Algerian brewing traditions, as it produces a thick foam layer and blends well with sugar compared with many other varieties.

As Vietnam–Algeria trade relations have continued to deepen, coffee beans are expected to remain one of Vietnam’s key export commodities to the North African market in the coming years./.

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