Reference exchange rate slightly rises on April 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,105 VND/USD on April 1, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.
The buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up slightly.
Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,360 VND/USD, both up 3 VND from the March 31 morning session./.
Reference exchange rate remains stable on March 30
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,100 VND/USD on March 30, remained unchanged from the last working day of the previous week.