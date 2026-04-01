Reference exchange rate slightly rises on April 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,105 VND/USD on April 1, up 3 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.



The buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up slightly.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,360 VND/USD, both up 3 VND from the March 31 morning session./.

VNA