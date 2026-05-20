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Italian Communist Party honours Ho Chi Minh’s lasting legacy

The Italian Communist Party on May 19 published an article paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, describing him as a pivotal leader of Vietnam’s liberation struggle and a global symbol of anti-colonial resistance and anti-imperialist movements.

President Ho Chi Minh visits and inspects a southern military unit regrouped in the North during a training exercise before returning to the southern battlefield in June 1957. (Photo: VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits and inspects a southern military unit regrouped in the North during a training exercise before returning to the southern battlefield in June 1957. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The Italian Communist Party on May 19 published an article paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, describing him as a pivotal leader of Vietnam’s liberation struggle and a global symbol of anti-colonial resistance and anti-imperialist movements.

The article marked the 136th anniversary of the late Vietnamese leader’s birthday (May 19, 1890 – 2026) and the 115th anniversary of his journey abroad in search of a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911 – 2026).

The article quoted praise from Cuban President Fidel Castro, affirming that President Ho Chi Minh brilliantly combined the struggle for national independence with the fight for the rights of the masses oppressed by exploitative and feudal systems. He recognised that the correct path was to unite the patriotic spirit of nations with the need for liberation from social exploitation.

According to the article, President Ho Chi Minh proved that an oppressed nation could organise itself, resist, and triumph over the greatest empires of its era. It stressed that his legacy continues to resonate today among peoples fighting for sovereignty, dignity and social justice./.

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