Society

Vietnam – US partnership expands in culture preservation, promotion

The May 18 seminar, themed “Reframing Vietnam,” at the National Museum of Asian Art (NMAA) under Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., is expected to generate fresh momentum and frameworks for cooperation among cultural agencies, museums, art funds and experts from the two countries, helping bring Vietnam’s cultural image closer to American and international public in the time to come.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C., (VNA) – A recent seminar at the National Museum of Asian Art (NMAA) under Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. has opened up new avenues for Vietnam–US cooperation in preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural and artistic heritage to international audiences.

The May 18 seminar, themed “Reframing Vietnam,” drawn around 50 participants, including scholars, curators, conservation experts and representatives of cultural institutions from both countries. It aimed to enhance the visibility of Vietnamese art and culture in the US, while providing a platform for US partners to gain deeper insights into Vietnamese culture and painting, and explore future collaboration opportunities.

​In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung expressed appreciation for the NMAA’s longstanding contributions to research, collection and exhibition, which have helped the American public understand more about Asian cultures and people, including Vietnam.

He noted that the seminar marked a substantive step toward building long-term institutional partnerships between Vietnamese cultural agencies and the NMAA, particularly in conservation, research, professional training and the development of future exhibitions on Vietnamese art and culture.

Danielle Bennette, NMAA Deputy Director, reaffirmed the museum’s mission to promote cultural exchange between Asia and the US. She underscored the institution’s interest in expanding knowledge of Vietnamese art, artifacts and cultural narratives, saying that the museum is willing to strengthen cooperation in preservation, research and introduction of Vietnamese heritage to international audiences.

​Daniela Mancini, a representative of NMAA, expressed hope for continued collaboration with Vietnamese partners in preserving, studying and promoting cultural heritage.

Held on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, the event also highlighted his views on the role of culture, education and international friendship in the country’s development. Discussions at the event touched on his historical engagement with artists, offering deeper perspectives on Vietnam’s cultural evolution and its links to prominent figures in modern Vietnamese art, such as painter Tran Van Can.

The seminar featured coordination and contributions from conservation expert Do Bac Vu, along with representatives of Vietnamese art and preservation funds, including Phu Sa and Lan Tinh Foundations. Their participation brought diverse perspectives on cultural infrastructure, archival work, conservation practices, research and the global promotion of Vietnamese fine arts.

It is expected to generate fresh momentum and frameworks for cooperation among cultural agencies, museums, art funds and experts from the two countries, helping bring Vietnam’s cultural image closer to American and international public in the time to come./.

VNA
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