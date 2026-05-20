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Women having two children before 35 eligible for State support from 2027

The decree provides for a minimum support level of 2 million VND per woman for ethnic minority women from very small population groups, women living in provinces and cities with fertility rates below replacement level, and women who have two children before the age of 35.

A child accompanies her mother to receive a certificate of merit honouring exemplary families with two daughters, at a ceremony organised in then Hau Giang province on January 5, 2023. (Photo: VNA)
A child accompanies her mother to receive a certificate of merit honouring exemplary families with two daughters, at a ceremony organised in then Hau Giang province on January 5, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Women who give birth to two children before the age of 35 will receive a minimum financial support package of 2 million VND (nearly 76 USD) from January 1, 2027 under a newly issued Government decree guiding the enforcement of the Population Law.

Decree No. 168/2026/ND-CP outlines detailed regulations and implementation measures covering maternity benefits, childbirth support policies and prenatal and newborn screening for some congenital diseases.

Under the decree, female employees giving birth to a second child and male employees whose wives deliver a second child will be entitled to maternity benefits in line with social insurance regulations if they satisfy the prescribed conditions.

Female employees qualify if they already have one living biological child at the time of giving birth, while male employees are eligible if their wives have one living biological child at the time of delivery.

Procedures for claiming maternity benefits related to the birth of a second child will follow existing social insurance regulations and benefit payment procedures issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The decree also provides for a minimum support level of 2 million VND per woman for ethnic minority women from very small population groups, women living in provinces and cities with fertility rates below replacement level, and women who have two children before the age of 35.

The new regulations will take effect from July 1, 2026, and financial aid will be covered by local budgets.

In addition, the decree expands support for prenatal and newborn screening services aimed at early detection of congenital conditions.

​Pregnant women will receive screening for four major prenatal conditions, including Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Patau syndrome and Thalassemia.​

Meanwhile, newborns will be screened for five key congenital disorders: congenital hypothyroidism, G6PD deficiency, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, congenital hearing impairment and severe congenital heart defects.

The decree also details financial support mechanisms, implementation methods and priority roadmaps for prenatal and newborn screening services./.

VNA
#Decree No. 168/2026/ND-CP #Population Law #second child #maternity benefits #prenatal and newborn screening
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