Vietnamese Embassy in Israel implements citizen protection measures related to Gaza-bound flotilla

Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel said on May 20 that it is implementing citizen protection measures for Tieu Nguyen Bao Ngoc, a Vietnamese national who joined a flotilla organised by the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to the Gaza Strip and detained by Israeli authorities.

Immediately after receiving information about the incident, the Consular Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated with Vietnamese representative missions in Israel, Egypt and Türkiye, along with relevant domestic authorities, to verify the case.

The department has also actively contacted and exchanged information with the family of Ngoc to facilitate the verification process and citizen protection work.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has contacted the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting verification of information related to the case and calling for humane treatment in line with relevant international regulations and conventions on citizen protection and human rights.

A representative of the embassy said it is continuing to closely coordinate with local authorities and keep a close watch on the situation in order to take necessary support measures for the Vietnamese citizen involved.

Amid the increasingly complicated security situation in the Middle East, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has advised Vietnamese citizens to strictly comply with regulations of countries in the region, regularly follow security warnings issued by local authorities and Vietnamese representative agencies, and avoid areas affected by conflict or at risk of unsafety.

The embassy said it will continue updating information and implementing necessary citizen protection measures in accordance with Vietnamese law and international practice./.

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