Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 20

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 20 called for a comprehensive review, classification, and decisive mobilisation of idle and underutilised resources so that Vietnam can achieve double-digit economic growth and build a new growth model.

Chairing a working session in Hanoi with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on assessing national development resources in connection with growth targets and the establishment of a new growth model, the top leader said Vietnam is entering a new development stage with important foundations already in place. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has demanded the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs to enhance its policy advisory capacity, stressing that robust and evidence-based policymaking is essential to achieving the country’s ambition of double-digit economic growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

Addressing a working session with the committee’s standing members in Hanoi on May 20 on its key tasks for 2026 and the 2026–2031 tenure, the top legislator highly valued the committee’s proactive and responsible performance in recent months, noting that it has handled a heavy workload in reviewing and monitoring many laws for the 2026–2030 period and ensuring greater policy coherence across the legal system. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, during his working visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, PM Hung appreciated the achievements in Vietnam – US cooperation in recent years across political-diplomatic, economic and trade, defence and security, science and technology, and innovation sectors, as well as collaboration on international and regional issues of mutual concern. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on May 20 called for wider public participation in organ and tissue donation, describing it as a noble humanitarian act capable of extending and saving countless lives.

Addressing the programme “Organ and Tissue Donation Day May 20 – Giving is Forever,” organised by the Ministry of Health at Hanoi Medical University, Tra shared an emotional story of a 19-year-old British woman who suffered a fatal accident while travelling in Tuyen Quang province. Read full story

- Faced with distortions that paint Vietnam’s tax policies as a “squeeze”, the actual governance record tells a sharply different story. From lightening the burden on small firms to overhauling tax administration and enhancing transparency, the reforms signal a development-first playbook rather than the “revenue extraction” script pushed by hostile voices. The Government’s commitment to reform and public service is itself the most convincing counter to the allegations now swirling around Vietnam’s tax regime.

Taxation is a foundational pillar of state governance everywhere. It funds development investment and social welfare while acting as a lever for economic regulation, fairness and social stability. For Vietnam, extensive global integration and rapid digital transformation have made tax system reform an inevitable requirement, not an option. Read full story

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A performance staged in service of the Ky Yen (Peace praying) Festival at communal houses and historical relic sites. (Photo: VNA)

- The National Assembly’s approval of a pilot mechanism for establishing a culture and arts fund under a public-private partnership model reflects a new mindset in Vietnam’s cultural development.

Beyond optimism over a more effective financial mechanism, cultural experts and those working in the field hope the initiative will help shape a genuine cultural market - one in which artistic ideas are nurtured, widely disseminated and able to realise their full value. Read full story

- Vietnam and Singapore notched stronger trade signals in the first four months of 2026, with Vietnam’s surplus on domestically-originated goods shipped to Singapore hitting nearly 5.4 billion SGD (roughly 4.5 billion USD).

Data from Enterprise Singapore showed that two-way trade approached 5.3 billion SGD in April, marking a 62.4% year-on-year jump. Of this figure, Singapore’s exports to Vietnam totalled 2.5 billion SGD, up 20.9%, while imports from Vietnam soared 143% to 2.7 billion SGD compared to the same period in 2025. Read full story

- Vietnam’s national team achieved a clean sweep at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO), with all six participating students winning medals, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on May 20.

The official results showed that the Vietnamese team secured two gold medals and four silver medals at the competition, which was hosted online by Taiwan (China)./. Read full story

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on assessing national development resources. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader orders decisive action to unlock idle resources for growth

Public resources must lead and activate private resources, while public investment should stimulate broader social investment. FDI, meanwhile, should move from quantity-based attraction toward quality-based absorption linked with technology transfer and stronger domestic linkages, said top leader To Lam.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Editorial team meets to begin review of 100-year Party leadership

Politburo member Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang described the review as a major strategic political task, adding that the process must deliver historical depth, theoretical vision, and strategic foresight to guide Vietnam toward fast and sustainable development in the decades ahead.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session with standing members of the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs in Hanoi on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman asks for enhanced policy advisory to support double-digit growth target

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has demanded the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs to enhance its policy advisory capacity, stressing that robust and evidence-based policymaking is essential to achieving the country’s ambition of double-digit economic growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives Deputy US Trade Representative

The Vietnamese Government will continue to work closely with the US side to soon finalise the agreement, thereby further deepening economic, trade, and investment cooperation as the main driving force for bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dag Hartelius in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees Sweden one of leading European partners in innovation, green development

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, both sides affirmed their support for multilateralism and free trade, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflicts in line with international law and the UN Charter. They also stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) and US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wants to boost stronger economic, trade ties with US: Minister

Quang said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies are willing to work closely with the US side to address existing challenges, advance substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and ensure balanced interests for businesses and citizens of both countries.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh and representatives of Vietnamese agencies in Hong Kong offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Tai Kwun heritage site. (Photo: VNA)

Historic relic sites in Hong Kong inspire national pride among overseas Vietnamese

In addition to Tai Kwun, Hong Kong is home to several other historic landmarks linked to President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in the early 20th century, including Sung Wong Toi Park, where a stone from Sung Wong Toi Hill marks the site where he convened the conference leading to the establishment of the CPV. House No. 186 Tam Kung also served as one of his secret residences before his arrest.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman hold talks in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam always treasures bilateral relations with Croatia: FM

Welcoming the first-ever visit to Vietnam by a Croatian foreign minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1994, Trung described the trip as a strong signal of Croatia’s commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam. He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures relations with traditional friends, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners in the Balkan region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman. (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam, Croatia seek to enhance defence cooperation

Affirming that Vietnam always values its traditional friendship with countries in the Balkan region, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners, Giang spoke highly of bilateral collaboration achievements in politics-diplomacy, economy, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh on May 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh awarded first-class Labour Order

On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations.