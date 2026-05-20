Politics

NA leader urged more substantive, professional deputy affairs work

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs to shift strongly from procedural consultation to strategic consultation, moving beyond the mindset of merely “following procedures correctly” towards policy design, process standardisation, quality control and forecasting.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the working session on May 20 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the working session on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man had a working session with permanent members of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs on May 20, during which he called on the committee to perform more substantive and more professional deputy affairs work in 2026 and the 2026–2031 tenure.

He asked the committee to provide advice “earlier, deeper and more firmly,” while ensuring procedures are “clearer, leaner and more accountable,” personnel work “stricter and more transparent,” and digital transformation more closely integrated into core operations serving management, consultation, supervision and decision-making.

NA Chairman Man praised the committee’s achievements in 2025 and the first five months of 2026, noting that the body has fulfilled many difficult and complex tasks that require high political, legal and professional standards.

The committee has quickly settled its organisational structure and provided guidance on several major political, legal, and practical matters since its formation. These include projects to streamline and restructure the organisational framework, set directions for elections, amend the Law on Elections, and establish the National Election Council.

It has also advised the Politburo and Secretariat on issuing directives related to elections, served personnel work at the first session of the new-term legislature, and guided the operation of People’s Councils following administrative restructuring and the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

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An overview of the May 20 working session (Photo: VNA)

Regarding upcoming tasks, the NA leader urged the committee to shift strongly from procedural consultation to strategic consultation, moving beyond the mindset of merely “following procedures correctly” towards policy design, process standardisation, quality control and forecasting.

Reports and submissions should reduce descriptive content and strengthen analysis and recommendations, with clear data, comparisons, impact assessments, proposed solutions and accountability, he said.

The NA Chairman stressed that the organisational apparatus must follow the direction set by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to ensure it is “streamlined, lean, strong, effective, efficient and impactful.”

On organisational restructuring, he asked the committee to coordinate closely with relevant agencies to finalise a project reviewing the internal structures of the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, committees, the NA Office and the State Audit Office.

The restructuring process, he stressed, must avoid overlaps, duplication or gaps in responsibilities and ensure stronger operations and clearer accountability after implementation.

The NA Chairman also highlighted the need to accelerate decentralisation and delegation of authority in tandem with tighter accountability. Matters within the authority of the committee and its affiliated bodies should be handled proactively rather than unnecessarily referred upwards, he said.

Regarding institutional improvement, the top legislator requested urgent amendments and supplements to model working regulations for the Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees, while also preparing revisions to the NA resolution on confidence votes and votes of confidence.

On digital transformation, he asked the committee to work closely with the NA Office and relevant agencies to build shared databases on NA deputies, People’s Council deputies, personnel under the management of the NA Standing Committee, NA delegations, training, commendation and support policy.

Digital transformation, he stressed, must directly support management, consultation, supervision, forecasting, and decision-making, while helping reform administrative procedures, reduce intermediary layers and shorten processing times.

He also instructed the committee to review the implementation of the two-tier local government model and the operation of People’s Councils, while improving deputy affairs work, personnel planning, training and Party building./.

VNA
#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #NA deputy affairs #16th National Assembly #Vietnam's reforms
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