Politics

New cooperation avenues emerge from legacy of Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro

A leader of Cuba’s Fidel Castro Ruz Centre expressed a desire to open up new areas of cooperation in publishing, organising online exhibitions and supporting one another in displaying documents and photographs reflecting the special relationship between the two countries.

Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Tran Thanh Lam (R) receives Director of the Cuba’s Fidel Castro Ruz Centre Dr Rene Gonzalez Barrios in Hanoi on May 20. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Tran Thanh Lam (R) receives Director of the Cuba’s Fidel Castro Ruz Centre Dr Rene Gonzalez Barrios in Hanoi on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Tran Thanh Lam received a delegation from Cuba’s Fidel Castro Ruz Centre led by its Director Dr Rene Gonzalez Barrios in Hanoi on May 20.

Lam said the visit carries profound significance as the two countries continue to strengthen their special solidarity and expand the sharing of experience in ideological and theoretical work, while promoting research and communications activities related to the life, career and revolutionary legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro – a great friend and comrade of the Vietnamese people.

Highlighting the increasingly complex and unpredictable global situation, he expressed confidence that with the resilience of a heroic nation, along with patriotism, self-reliance and a proud revolutionary tradition, the Cuban people will continue to firmly safeguard the achievements of their revolution and gradually renew their development model to attain further accomplishments.

The Vietnamese official also shared the ideological, moral and cultural values embodied by President Ho Chi Minh, affirming that the late leader’s thought remains the guiding principle for the Vietnamese Party and revolution, illuminating the nation’s path from one victory to another and contributing to the common struggle of peoples around the world for peace, national independence, democracy and social progress.

For his part, the Cuban guest said the visit has revealed many new opportunities for cooperation between the two sides.

According to Dr Rene Gonzalez Barrios, one of the delegation’s key objectives is to study the practical experiences of the Communist Party of Vietnam in promoting the values of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example and style, as well as Vietnam’s efforts to digitise related archives and documents.

He also expressed a desire to open up new areas of cooperation in publishing, organising online exhibitions and supporting one another in displaying documents and photographs reflecting the special relationship between the two countries./.

VNA
#President Ho Chi Minh #Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro #Cuba’s Fidel Castro Ruz Centre #Dr Rene Gonzalez Barrios #Tran Thanh Lam Cuba Vietnam
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