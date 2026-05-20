Fijian President values Vietnam’s rising international standing

Hanoi (VNA) – Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu has hailed Vietnam’s growing stature in the region and the world, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.

​The remarks were made during a meeting in Suva on May 19 after Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand concurrently accredited to Fiji Phan Minh Giang presented his credentials to the Fijian President, officially beginning his tenure as Vietnam’s non-resident Ambassador to Fiji.

​President Lalabalavu expressed admiration for Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and praised the country’s impressive development achievements in recent years. He also commended Vietnam’s increasingly influential role on the international stage.

​Affirming that Fiji treasures its relationship with Vietnam, the President said the two countries should work more closely together to fully tap the considerable potential for bilateral cooperation.

​He added that Fiji is interested in learning from Vietnam’s experience in areas where the latter has strengths, calling on both sides to continue coordinating with and supporting each other at multilateral forums and in addressing global challenges.

​Ambassador Giang, for his part, pledged to make every effort to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that Vietnam and Fiji will deepen practical and effective cooperation in areas of shared interest while enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums.

​During his visit, Giang is scheduled to meet with Fiji’s Prime Minister and hold working sessions with officials responsible for foreign affairs, trade, agriculture, fisheries cooperation, environment, climate change, investment and tourism promotion. He is also expected to meet representatives of the Vietnamese community living and working in Fiji.

​Fiji, a South Pacific island nation, covers an area of around 18,274 sq.km and has a population of nearly 905,000. Vietnam and Fiji established diplomatic relations on May 14, 1993. Vietnam’s Embassy in New Zealand is concurrently accredited to Fiji./.