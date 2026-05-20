Politics

Fijian President values Vietnam’s rising international standing

Affirming that Fiji treasures its relationship with Vietnam, the President said the two countries should work more closely together to fully tap the considerable potential for bilateral cooperation.

An overview of the meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand concurrently accredited to Fiji Phan Minh Giang and Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu. (Photo published by VNA)
An overview of the meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand concurrently accredited to Fiji Phan Minh Giang and Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Fijian President Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu has hailed Vietnam’s growing stature in the region and the world, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.

​The remarks were made during a meeting in Suva on May 19 after Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand concurrently accredited to Fiji Phan Minh Giang presented his credentials to the Fijian President, officially beginning his tenure as Vietnam’s non-resident Ambassador to Fiji.

​President Lalabalavu expressed admiration for Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and praised the country’s impressive development achievements in recent years. He also commended Vietnam’s increasingly influential role on the international stage.

​Affirming that Fiji treasures its relationship with Vietnam, the President said the two countries should work more closely together to fully tap the considerable potential for bilateral cooperation.

​He added that Fiji is interested in learning from Vietnam’s experience in areas where the latter has strengths, calling on both sides to continue coordinating with and supporting each other at multilateral forums and in addressing global challenges.

​Ambassador Giang, for his part, pledged to make every effort to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that Vietnam and Fiji will deepen practical and effective cooperation in areas of shared interest while enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums.

​During his visit, Giang is scheduled to meet with Fiji’s Prime Minister and hold working sessions with officials responsible for foreign affairs, trade, agriculture, fisheries cooperation, environment, climate change, investment and tourism promotion. He is also expected to meet representatives of the Vietnamese community living and working in Fiji.

​Fiji, a South Pacific island nation, covers an area of around 18,274 sq.km and has a population of nearly 905,000. Vietnam and Fiji established diplomatic relations on May 14, 1993. Vietnam’s Embassy in New Zealand is concurrently accredited to Fiji./.

VNA
#Fiji #Vietnam - Fiji relations
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Fiji values Vietnam's global role, position

Fiji values Vietnam's global role, position

Fiji highly values the role, position, and prestige of Vietnam in the Asia-Pacific region and the world, and is willing to cooperate and support Vietnam's initiatives in international and regional forums, President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere told the Vietnamese Ambassador to Fiji who came to present his credential letter.

See more

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session with standing members of the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs in Hanoi on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman asks for enhanced policy advisory to support double-digit growth target

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has demanded the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs to enhance its policy advisory capacity, stressing that robust and evidence-based policymaking is essential to achieving the country’s ambition of double-digit economic growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives Deputy US Trade Representative

The Vietnamese Government will continue to work closely with the US side to soon finalise the agreement, thereby further deepening economic, trade, and investment cooperation as the main driving force for bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dag Hartelius in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees Sweden one of leading European partners in innovation, green development

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, both sides affirmed their support for multilateralism and free trade, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflicts in line with international law and the UN Charter. They also stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) and US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wants to boost stronger economic, trade ties with US: Minister

Quang said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies are willing to work closely with the US side to address existing challenges, advance substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and ensure balanced interests for businesses and citizens of both countries.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh and representatives of Vietnamese agencies in Hong Kong offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Tai Kwun heritage site. (Photo: VNA)

Historic relic sites in Hong Kong inspire national pride among overseas Vietnamese

In addition to Tai Kwun, Hong Kong is home to several other historic landmarks linked to President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in the early 20th century, including Sung Wong Toi Park, where a stone from Sung Wong Toi Hill marks the site where he convened the conference leading to the establishment of the CPV. House No. 186 Tam Kung also served as one of his secret residences before his arrest.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman hold talks in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam always treasures bilateral relations with Croatia: FM

Welcoming the first-ever visit to Vietnam by a Croatian foreign minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1994, Trung described the trip as a strong signal of Croatia’s commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam. He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures relations with traditional friends, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners in the Balkan region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman. (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam, Croatia seek to enhance defence cooperation

Affirming that Vietnam always values its traditional friendship with countries in the Balkan region, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners, Giang spoke highly of bilateral collaboration achievements in politics-diplomacy, economy, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh on May 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh awarded first-class Labour Order

On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang (right) and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman at their meeting in Hanoi on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Croatia seek stronger law enforcement cooperation

In recent years, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) and Croatian partners have carried out various practical cooperation activities, including the signing of a cooperation agreement on fire prevention, firefighting, search and rescue as well as coordination in verifying criminal information at the request of the Croatian INTERPOL Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Indian Defence Minister pays official visit to Vietnam

Following the ceremony, the two sides held talks during which the Vietnamese minister emphasised the significance of the visit as the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and recently upgraded ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the spirit of “Shared Vision, Strategic Convergence and Substantive Cooperation,” during the state visit to India by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam from May 5-8.