PM vows to deepen Vietnam-Cuba special ties

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has affirmed that in his new position, he will contribute to the constant enhancement of the special friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, commensurate with their potential and political trust.

At a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes in Hanoi on May 20, the Prime Minister stressed that the Party, Government and people of Vietnam always remember and treasure the solidarity and wholehearted support that the Party, Government and people of Cuba have extended to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation as well as the current cause of national construction and development.

Expressing his hope that the two sides will continue strengthening the special Vietnam–Cuba relationship in the coming time, PM Hung proposed that both sides closely coordinate in implementing agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders, and promote exchanges of delegations at all levels and sustainable cooperation. They should also coordinate in organising activities marking the 100th birth anniversary of leader Fidel Castro, a great friend of the Vietnamese people (August 13, 1926–2026), improve cooperation mechanisms between the two governments as well as ministries, sectors and localities, and continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosts a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his delight at the positive progress in bilateral relations in recent times, particularly the regular maintenance of high-level delegation exchanges, notably the state visit to Cuba by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam in September 2024 and the state visit to Vietnam by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel in September 2025 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Cooperation in areas such as agriculture, justice, and biotechnology has been steadily growing, with joint efforts in rice cultivation, aquaculture, and food production in Cuba delivering tangible results, he noted.

The diplomat affirmed that Cuba always regards Vietnam as a brother and a close comrade as well as a model in the cause of renewal and national development. He stressed that Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years have served as a source of inspiration for the Cuban people.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue sharing experience, particularly lessons drawn from Vietnam’s 40 years of implementing the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, and affirmed Cuba’s readiness to work closely with Vietnam to effectively realise high-level agreements and further deepen substantive cooperation in areas where both sides have strengths and demand, especially agriculture and biotechnology./.

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