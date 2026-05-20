Politics

Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with UK: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung suggested that the two countries work together towards raising bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD in 2026 and eventually 15 billion USD through expanded market access for each other’s goods.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) hosts the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on May 20 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) hosts the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception for the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on May 20, affirming that Vietnam always attaches great importance to ties with the UK.

PM Hung asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his congratulatory letter following the Vietnamese leader’s election to the post.

He highly valued the positive contributions made by Frew and the British Embassy in promoting bilateral ties, particularly the upgrade of Vietnam–UK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to the UK in October 2025.

PM Hung noted that the two countries still have ample room for cooperation in trade and investment, finance, science and technology, education and training, green transition, renewable energy, and defence and security. He proposed that both sides step up delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially high-level visits, while promptly coordinating to formulate an action plan for implementing the Vietnam–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He suggested that the two countries work together towards raising bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD in 2026 and eventually 15 billion USD through expanded market access for each other’s goods. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always creates favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including British enterprises, to invest and operate effectively and sustainably in Vietnam.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation in building and developing the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC), the PM proposed that the UK continue supporting Vietnam in improving institutions, developing legal frameworks and financial instruments, and mobilising resources for strategic infrastructure projects and symbolic initiatives commensurate with the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Government leader thanked and called on the UK Government to continue facilitating the integration of the Vietnamese community in the UK, enabling them to contribute positively to the host country’s socio-economic development as well as bilateral relations.

For his part, Frew congratulated Vietnam on its recent socio-economic achievements and affirmed his desire to continue contributing to deeper, more substantive and effective bilateral ties across all fields.

The diplomat highly valued Vietnam’s role as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026, affirming that the UK stands ready to coordinate closely with Vietnam to promote bilateral and international trade.

He said British investors hold positive assessments of Vietnam’s growth prospects, particularly in energy, finance and green transition, while stressing that the UK wishes to become a long-term partner of Vietnam in implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Agreeing with the PM Hung's proposals, Frew affirmed continued close coordination in maintaining the effectiveness of bilateral defence and security cooperation mechanisms, while promoting cooperation in science, technology and innovation, connecting expert and investment networks, supporting high-tech human resources training, advancing education cooperation and helping make English a second language in Vietnamese schools, as well as accompanying Vietnam in green finance development and the development of the VIFC.

Regarding regional and international issues, both sides agreed to continue strengthening coordination at multilateral mechanisms, promote ASEAN–UK relations, uphold dialogue and cooperation, and ensure freedom, security and safety of navigation, thereby contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.




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#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew #Vietnam-UK relations #British Prime Minister Keir Starmer United Kingdom
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