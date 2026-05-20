Politics

President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle promoted in Laos

President Ho Chi Minh’s thought remains the ideological foundation and guiding principle for all victories of the Vietnamese revolution, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam.

Delegates offer incense in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates offer incense in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Activities marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026) in Vientiane have contributed to spreading his moral example and simple lifestyle among the Vietnamese community in Laos, reinforcing shared values and the enduring Vietnam–Laos friendship.

The commemoration hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane on May 19 drawn more than 300 participants from Vietnamese representative agencies, Party cells, the Vietnamese Association in Laos, the Vietnamese Business Association, as well as students, teachers and members of the expatriate community. Lao attendees included representatives from Lao National Radio and Lao National Television, along with press and broadcasting agencies of the two nations.

Ahead of the ceremony, delegates laid flowers at the monument complex dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong at the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park. They also visited a book exhibition themed “Symbol of the Era.”

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The event features poetry recitals and storytelling performances about President Ho Chi Minh by students from Nguyen Du Bilingual School. (Photo: VNA)

Delegates explored a digital exhibition featuring nearly 300 photos, documents and archival materials, which highlighted the late Vietnamese leader’s historical imprint, his embodiment of national values and dignity, his image in the eyes of international friends, and the enduring relevance of his legacy in Vietnam’s new development era.

A documentary film portraying the ideology, moral integrity and modest lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh was screened at the event, conveying messages of patriotism, resilience and aspiration for national independence and freedom.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam stressed that the commemoration was not only a tribute to President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions but also an opportunity for officials, Party members and citizens to continue studying and following his thought, ethics and lifestyle through practical actions in their daily work and life.

He affirmed that in Vietnam’s new development phase, President Ho Chi Minh’s thought remains the ideological foundation and guiding principle for all victories of the Vietnamese revolution, he said, underscoring values such as independence, self-reliance, great national unity, Party building, and the comprehensive development of culture and people.

On this occasion, the diplomat launched a reading and lifelong learning movement within the Vietnamese community in Laos, encouraging individuals to apply President Ho Chi Minh’s values in their study, work and daily life, while fostering a spirit of self-improvement inspired by his example. He also shared five key lessons drawn from the late leader’s lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

To further promote this spirit, the organising board presented copies of “Theo Dau Chan Nguoi” (Following His Footsteps) by Prof. Dr. Trinh Quang Phu to representatives of Vietnamese agencies, associations and Party cells in Laos.

A highlight of the programme, Lao national artist Douangmixay Likaya shared his personal encounters with President Ho Chi Minh, as well as his artistic works inspired by the late Vietnamese leader and Vietnam–Laos relations. The event also featured poetry recitals and storytelling performances about President Ho Chi Minh by students from Nguyen Du Bilingual School./.

VNA
#136th birth anniversary #President Ho Chi Minh #ideology #ethics #lifestyle #Laos #Vietnam–Laos friendship Laos Vietnam
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