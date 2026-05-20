Health

Deputy PM calls for stronger organ donation movement to save more lives

Vietnam has gradually mastered some of the world’s most complex transplant techniques since the country’s first successful kidney transplant in 1992. As of 2025, Vietnam had conducted 10,878 organ transplants, with 34 licensed hospitals now capable of performing transplant procedures.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the programme “Organ and Tissue Donation Day May 20 – Giving is Forever”. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the programme “Organ and Tissue Donation Day May 20 – Giving is Forever”. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on May 20 called for wider public participation in organ and tissue donation, describing it as a noble humanitarian act capable of extending and saving countless lives.

Addressing the programme “Organ and Tissue Donation Day May 20 – Giving is Forever,” organised by the Ministry of Health at Hanoi Medical University, Tra shared an emotional story of a 19-year-old British woman who suffered a fatal accident while travelling in Tuyen Quang province.

Despite the best efforts of Vietnamese doctors, she could not be saved. In the midst of profound grief, however, her family made the compassionate decision to donate her organs to save Vietnamese patients facing life-threatening conditions. From that decision, four patients were given a second chance at life, while two others regained their sight, the Deputy PM said, adding that the young foreign woman may have left this world, but her compassionate heart remains with the people of Vietnam.

At the event, a solemn memorial ceremony was held in tribute to tissue and organ donors whose contributions have helped save patients’ lives.

Deputy PM Tra said organ and tissue donors have written beautiful stories of humanity, compassion and solidarity. She stressed that organ donation is not merely a medical act, but the highest expression of humanitarian values and the philosophy that “giving is forever.”

Over the past three decades, Vietnam’s healthcare sector has made remarkable progress in mastering advanced transplant techniques, including heart, liver, lung and pancreas transplants. Nearly 11,000 organ transplant surgeries have been successfully performed nationwide, saving thousands of patients who once had little hope of survival.

At the same time, the Deputy PM acknowledged that the demand for organ transplantation remains extremely high. Thousands of patients are still waiting for transplants, including children longing for healthy hearts and parents hoping for more time with their families.

She urged the Ministry of Health to continue improving legal frameworks and transplant coordination systems, while applying science, technology and digital transformation to enhance efficiency. She also highlighted the critical role of the media in changing public perceptions and encouraging organ donation across society.

The Deputy PM announced that she herself will register for organ donation on the occasion of the event and called on officials, youth organisations, businesses and citizens nationwide to help spread the movement with compassion and a sense of community responsibility.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan noted that Vietnam has gradually mastered some of the world’s most complex transplant techniques since the country’s first successful kidney transplant in 1992. As of 2025, Vietnam had conducted 10,878 organ transplants, with 34 licensed hospitals now capable of performing transplant procedures.

According to the ministry, more than 177,400 people in Vietnam have registered to donate organs and tissues after death. Authorities hope the annual observance on May 20 will continue to raise awareness, honour donors and encourage more people to join one of the most meaningful humanitarian acts in society.

Lan affirmed that the health sector is committed to further improving institutional and policy frameworks, including submitting to the National Assembly the Law on the donation, removal and transplantation of human tissues and organs and the donation and recovery of cadavers at its upcoming second session.

The ministry also pledged to ensure that every donated tissue and organ is utilised in the most respectful, transparent and effective manner possible so that no act of generosity is wasted and no hope for life is left behind./.

VNA
#Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra #organ donation #tissue donation #Ministry of Health
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Related News

A kidney transplant performed at the Hue Central Hospital. (Photo published by VNA)

Six lives extended through single organ donation

When one heart stops beating so that others may live on, it represents not only a medical transfer but also a continuation of compassion and humanity, said Professor Dr Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of the Hue Central Hospital.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duong Duc Hung, Director of Viet Duc University Hospital, presents a token of appreciation in recognition of the noble gesture of the organ donor’s family. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

British teen’s organ donation saves three Vietnamese lives

A 19-year-old British tourist who died during a trip to Vietnam has saved the lives of three Vietnamese patients with end-stage organ failure, in a deeply moving act of compassion. The young woman is the first foreign national to donate organs in Vietnam.

See more

The meeting between the delegation from Military Hospital 175 and Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung at Leipzig City Hall (Photo: VNA)

Healthcare cooperation shines in Vietnam – Germany ties

The partnership between Military Hospital 175 and medical institutions in Leipzig has been recognised as a highlight of Vietnam – Germany healthcare cooperation, as well as of the sister-city relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Leipzig.

Dr Truong Thanh Tinh, head of the Department of Neurosurgery under the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City, gives a post-surgery check-up on the 12-year-old patient. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam performs first awake brain surgery on child patient

The hospital announced on May 19 that the patient, a 12-year-old boy, recovered well after surgery, remained fully conscious and showed no new focal neurological deficits. Post-operative imaging indicated that the tumour had been almost completely removed. Doctors are continuing close monitoring and preparing further treatment plans to support the child’s full recovery.

Ho Chi Minh City steps up surveillance to prevent Ebola risk

Ho Chi Minh City steps up surveillance to prevent Ebola risk

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control has been instructed to tighten surveillance at border gates by monitoring incoming travellers for unusual health symptoms, carefully reviewing epidemiological factors, travel histories and accommodation records, and coordinating closely with aviation, maritime and international health quarantine authorities to promptly detect suspected cases.

A long-term strategy for a healthier Vietnam

A long-term strategy for a healthier Vietnam

Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo underscores the pivotal role of physical exercise and sports as a breakthrough solution, shifting the mindset from “treatment” to “proactive health protection and improvement.”

Healthcare workers administer Ebola vaccines to residents in Kampala, Uganda. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Ministry of Health steps up surveillance amid Ebola risk

The Ministry of Health said it is closely monitoring developments, regularly updating information from WHO and national focal points implementing the International Health Regulations, while strengthening surveillance at medical facilities and health quarantine measures at border gates.

The 47th Asia Pacific Dental Congress and the second Hanoi International Dental Exhibition and Congress 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam hosts 47th Asia Pacific Dental Congress for first time

The three-day event is co-hosted by the Vietnam Odonto-Stomatology Association (VOSA), the Asia Pacific Dental Federation (APDF), the Hanoi Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital (NHOS), and the FDI World Dental Federation. It’s the first time Vietnam has hosted the APDC, drawing over 4,000 domestic and foreign experts, scientists, and dental practitioners.

Mr. Gilberto recovered well after treatment at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

US veteran calls Vietnamese doctors “heroes” after life-saving treatment

After being assisted on a medically supported flight back to the United States for continued treatment, Gilberto’s health condition showed positive improvement. From afar, he later sent a heartfelt video message expressing gratitude to the medical team at Hong Ngoc General Hospital, the people he called “heroes.”

Residents in Hanoi's Bach Mai ward receive free health check-ups. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves toward universal free annual health checkups from 2026

Every Vietnamese citizen from 2026 onward will be entitled to at least one free annual medical checkup or screening. Each individual will also have a digital health record integrated into the national digital identification platform VNeID, enabling authorities and healthcare providers to manage health data in a synchronised and continuous manner.

Ho Chi Minh City's digital citizen application (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City rolls out electronic health records on digital citizen app

Under the plan, each resident will be assigned a unique EHR linked to their personal identification number, ensuring accuracy and consistency while minimising duplication and data discrepancies. Health data will be continuously updated from medical facilities, routine check-ups, and screening programmes, then integrated and centrally displayed on the application.

At the Government’s regular press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Hospital duo on track for Q2 opening as roadblocks vanish

The Health Ministry has worked in lockstep with the Ministry of Construction to clear cost-appraisal and contract-approval bottlenecks, with the process now flowing smoothly. It has also teamed up with the construction and defence ministries to press contractors to accelerate outstanding licensing requirements, including fire safety and waste treatment systems.

Doctors at the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City perform colorectal cancer surgery on the Indonesian patient. (Photo: published by VNA)

Indonesian patient travels to Vietnam for colorectal cancer surgery

The successful colorectal cancer surgery for an Indonesian patient once again demonstrates the advances in the professional expertise of Vietnamese doctors and has further strengthened the country’s medical reputation and the trust of patients across the region and beyond.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam intensifies efforts to end malaria by 2030

In 2025, the country reported 246 cases with no deaths, down more than 30% year-on-year. In the first months of 2026, only 25 cases were recorded, again with no fatalities. So far, 26 out of 34 provinces and cities have been officially recognised as malaria-free.