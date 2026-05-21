Nearly 440 teams register for Asian Hackathon for Green Future 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – More than one month since its launch, the Asian Hackathon for Green Future 2026 has attracted 439 registered teams, bringing together 1,439 contestants from 22 countries and territories.



Vietnamese teams account for the largest share with 174 entries, followed by India with 114 teams, the Philippines with 44 and Indonesia with 20.



Notably, many participating teams come from leading universities featured in the QS World and Asian University Rankings 2026, including the National University of Singapore, Seoul National University, Kyoto University, the University of Indonesia, and Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines.



The competition’s three core themes reflect the strong and balanced interest of young people across Asia in today’s environmental and sustainable development challenges. The category on water resources and climate-resilient agriculture accounts for the highest proportion of registrations, at around 37% of the teams, followed by urban air quality and climate resilience with 33%. Meanwhile, the one on renewable energy and low-emission transport has attracted 30% of participating teams.



Contestants represent a wide range of academic disciplines, spanning computer science, artificial intelligence, engineering, sustainable development, agriculture, logistics, health care and environmental science, highlighting the highly interdisciplinary nature of this year’s competition.



Dr Le Thai Ha, head of the organising committee and Managing Director of the "For Green Future" Foundation of Vingroup, said the contest reaffirms the fund’s ambition to expand internationally through initiatives promoting sustainable development and innovation.



She noted that beyond supporting Vietnam’s green transition journey, the fund also aims to serve as a platform connecting young intellectual resources from across Asia, helping mobilise high-value ideas to address future environmental and development challenges.



Following the preliminary round, the top 30 teams are expected to be announced in early June 2026 and will take part in an intensive training programme with international experts before entering a 36-hour in-person hackathon scheduled from July 2 to 5 at VinUni University in Hanoi.



The finalists will compete for prizes worth up to 24,000 USD, including a first prize of 8,000 USD, a second prize of 5,000 USD, two third prizes worth 3,000 USD each, and five consolation prizes of 1,000 USD each.



Co-organised by three member units of the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup – the "For Green Future" Foundation, VinUni University and the VinTechTalent club, the hackathon aims to identify and develop highly applicable technological initiatives to tackle pressing environmental challenges in the region, while fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration among young people./.

VNA