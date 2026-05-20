Remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, experts repatriated from Laos

Quang Tri (VNA) - Authorities of central Quang Tri province, in coordination with the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, on May 20 held a ceremony at the Lao Bao–Densavan International Border Gate to repatriate the remains of 28 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during the war in Laos.



The remains were recovered in the two Lao localities during the 2025–2026 dry season by Teams 584 and 589 under the Political Department of the Military Command of Quang Tri province.



Attending the ceremony were Pham Tuan Hung, representative of the Consulate General of Vietnam in central Laos, Colonel Phonmyxay Sivongsam, Director of the Policy Department under the Lao People’s Army and deputy head of the Lao Government’s Special Task Committee, and representatives of the special task committees of Khammouane and Savannakhet provinces.



Representing Quang Tri were Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the province’s Special Task Committee Le Van Bao, along with local officials, armed forces and residents.



During the 2025–2026 dry season, officers and soldiers from the teams conducted searches, excavation, and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died while performing international duties in Laos.



As a result, 28 sets of remains were recovered in Savannakhet and Khammouane provinces, including 16 by Team 589 and 12 by Team 584.



The achievement reflected not only the dedication and perseverance of the search teams, but also the close and heartfelt cooperation between authorities, relevant forces and people of both Vietnam and Laos in the search and repatriation work. It also contributed to the implementation of the Government’s “500-day campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of martyrs’ remains.



The handover ceremony was held in a solemn atmosphere. Delegates offered flowers and incense in tribute to the fallen soldiers, expressing deep gratitude for their sacrifices in fulfilling noble international duties and contributing to the revolutionary cause of both countries.



Speaking at the ceremony, Bao said the sacrifices by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts during their service in Laos helped strengthen the special solidarity and faithful ties between the two peoples.



He thanked authorities, functional forces and people in Laos, particularly in Khammouane and Savannakhet provinces, for their support to Teams 584 and 589 in carrying out the sacred mission entrusted by the Party, State and people.



Following the event, the 28 sets of remains were transferred to Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery for biological sampling to support identification work in accordance with regulations.



A memorial, requiem and burial service for the volunteer soldiers and experts is scheduled to take place on the morning of May 23 at the cemetery./.





VNA