Business

Reference exchange rate stays stable on May 13

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,379 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,867 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,123 VND/USD on May 13. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,123 VND/USD on May 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,123 VND/USD on May 13, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,379 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,867 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks were largely kept stable compared to the May 12 trading session.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying at 26,129 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,379 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous session.

Meanwhile, BIDV cut the buying rate by 10 VND to 26,129 VND/USD but maintained the selling rate at 26,379 VND/USD./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #commercial banks #USD/VND exchange rate
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