Reference exchange rate stays stable on May 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,123 VND/USD on May 13, unchanged from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,379 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,867 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks were largely kept stable compared to the May 12 trading session.



At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying at 26,129 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,379 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous session.



Meanwhile, BIDV cut the buying rate by 10 VND to 26,129 VND/USD but maintained the selling rate at 26,379 VND/USD./.



VNA