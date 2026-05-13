Business

Vietnam notifies WTO committee of goods origin management reforms

The information presented by Vietnam attracted attention from others WTO members amid global efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of import – export procedures and improve the implementation of rules of origin to enhance supply chain adaptability.

Workers process clams for export at the factory of Thanh Hoa Fishery Import-Export JSC in Thanh Hoa province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Workers process clams for export at the factory of Thanh Hoa Fishery Import-Export JSC in Thanh Hoa province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam updated new points in its state management of the origin of goods at the regular meeting of the Committee on Rules of Origin under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 12.

​The Vietnamese delegation to the hybrid meeting included representatives from the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and officials from Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva.

Regarding improvements to the legal framework, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade Trinh Thi Thu Hien informed participants about the drafting of a Government decree detailing some articles and enforcement measures concerning the origin of goods under the Law on Foreign Trade Management, which will replace Decree No. 31/2018/ND-CP.

The draft decree introduces new provisions, including those on a mechanism for self-certification of goods origin, creating a legal basis for aligning domestic rules with the commitments on self-certification of origin under the free trade agreements (FTAs) to which Vietnam is a party. It also updates regulations on the electronic origin certification management system (eCoSys) and the exchange of electronic certificate of origin (C/O) data with partners.

​Vietnam also shared the positive impacts of digitalising C/O issuance procedures. C/Os are issued electronically through the eCoSys system, featuring digital signatures, electronic seals of authorised agencies and QR codes for authentication.

​The integration of QR codes enables customs authorities in importing countries to proactively verify C/Os, thereby reducing authentication requests, facilitating trade, shortening processing times, and enhancing transparency in origin management.

​Hien also updated the meeting on the decentralisation of power and delegation of authority in the field of goods origin in Vietnam. At present, C/O issuance is carried out by the MoIT and provincial-level People’s Committees. So far, 31 out of 34 provinces and cities have applied decentralisation and delegation mechanisms in this field, helping improve access to public services and creating more favourable conditions for local exporters.

​The information presented by Vietnam attracted attention from others WTO members amid global efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of import – export procedures and improve the implementation of rules of origin to enhance supply chain adaptability.

The Chair of the Committee on Rules of Origin acknowledged Vietnam’s proactive role and willingness to share practical experiences and regulations related to the rules of origin. Representatives from the US, Singapore and Colombia highly valued Vietnam’s report, its cooperative spirit in combating origin fraud, and its digital transformation efforts in C/O issuance.

​Vietnam’s active participation at WTO meetings continued to affirm its proactive and responsible role in promoting trade facilitation and strengthening international cooperation in combating origin fraud.

​Reforms in origin management have also contributed to digital transformation in foreign trade management, as well as science – technology development and innovation in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation./.

VNA
#World Trade Organisation #origin of goods #rules of origin #Agency of Foreign Trade #certificates of origin
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Participants at the WTO’s first regular meeting in 2026 in Geneva (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes for consensus ahead of WTO ministerial conference

Vietnam stressed the importance of ensuring policy space for WTO members, particularly amid green and digital transitions, while calling for the full and effective restoration of the WTO’s dispute settlement system – an important pillar of the multilateral trading system.

See more

A Petrolimex worker refuels a motorbike. (Photo: VNA)

Energy imports surge in first quarter of 2026

Data from Vietnam Customs shows that the country spent approximately 2.93 billion USD importing nearly 3.37 million tonnes of petroleum products in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 77.8% in value and over 44% in volume compared to the same period last year.

A perspective of the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant project (Photo: Quang Ninh provincial Department of Construction)

Quang Ninh gives nod to first offshore wind power plant

The project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. It will be the first offshore wind power project in the province, playing a pioneering role in tapping Quang Ninh’s abundant renewable energy potential.

Viettel launches the Unitel Logistics brand in Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firms expand global footprint

The Government recently approved the “Go Global” programme for 2026-2030, which identifies the private sector as a key driving force in Vietnam’s international expansion process. It aims to help Vietnamese private enterprises strengthen their overseas presence in a comprehensive, effective and sustainable manner through international investment, business activities and deeper integration into regional and global supply and value chains.

Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen supply chain connectivity and promote sustainable border trade at a trade promotion conference in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 15. (Photo: https://thoibaonganhang.vn/)

Vietnam, Cambodia eye stronger border trade, supply chain connectivity

Vietnam–Cambodia trade ties have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the major pillars of economic cooperation in the Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a 1,137-km border and an increasingly developed network of international and secondary border gates, facilitating cross-border trade, logistics and investment.

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Three proposals to connect overseas Vietnamese resources with private economy at home

There are currently many Vietnamese IT specialists working in technology corporations, banks, start-ups and innovation ecosystems across Canada. With appropriate mechanisms in place, this workforce could become a technology bridge, helping Vietnamese enterprises access management expertise, technical solutions, international standards and partnership networks in North America.

The Nguyen Van Linh–Nguyen Huu Tho intersection fully opens both underpasses to traffic, helping ease congestion in the area. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pushes for full public investment disbursement

Ho Chi Minh City was allocated a record 147.599 trillion VND (5.6 billion USD) in public investment capital for 2026, up 22.6% from last year and accounting for nearly 14.6% of the nation’s total public investment budget. However, disbursement by the end of April remained below the national average.

Visitors explore Quang Tri province’s OCOP products (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri links OCOP products with tourism to expand farm produce markets

The central province currently has 160 OCOP products developed by cooperatives, cooperative groups and businesses, including two five-star and 31 four-star products. These locally distinctive products are gradually becoming "ambassadors" showcasing Quang Tri’s culture and identity to domestic and international visitors.

Work starts on Hanoi’s Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis project on December 19, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi approves nearly 28-bln-USD Red River landscape boulevard project

Covering more than 11,400 hectares and requiring an estimated 736.96 trillion VND (nearly 28 billion USD), the project is expected to reshape urban development along both banks of the Red River over the coming decades while improving transport connectivity and public spaces in the capital.