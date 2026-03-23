Vingroup, ACV partner to promote green transition at airports

Hanoi (VNA) – Vingroup and Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on March 23 signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote green transition across the country’s airport system through clean energy and sustainable mobility solutions.

The cooperation is expected to open new development opportunities for both sides in a greener, smarter and more modern direction, in line with government policy and global trends.

The agreement aims to help reduce carbon emissions at airports and contribute to the implementation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and the Net Zero 2050 target. It also seeks to enhance the image of “green and smart airports” and support the development of environmentally friendly transport at aviation hubs under the PM's Decision No. 876/QD-TTg dated July 22, 2022.

By leveraging their respective strengths, Vingroup and ACV plan to roll out clean energy solutions and advanced power supply models tailored to airport operations and affiliated units. Priority will also be given to developing infrastructure for electric vehicles, including charging networks and related support services.

In addition, the two sides will study the application of eco-friendly passenger transport solutions within airport premises and consider building a broader service ecosystem.

Notably, the partners agreed to explore prioritising the use of each other’s products and services, as well as those of their subsidiaries. They will also consider establishing preferential mechanisms and policies for employees when using services in key areas such as transport, health care, education, accommodation, retail and other premium utilities.

Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, described the comprehensive partnership with ACV as an important step in expanding the group’s green and sustainable cooperation models with major partners. Meanwhile, Tran Anh Vu, Deputy CEO of ACV, said the corporation values the cooperation with Vingroup in researching solutions for developing airports in a green, smart and modern direction. He noted that combining the strengths, experience and ecosystems of both sides would create opportunities to improve service quality and meet sustainable development requirements while modernising aviation infrastructure.

The cooperation not only lays the groundwork for collaboration between two major enterprises in highly complementary sectors but also affirms their strong commitment to advancing green energy transition, reducing carbon emissions and developing sustainable transport infrastructure in Vietnam./.