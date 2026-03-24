Vietnam pledges best possible conditions for US investors

New York (VNA) – As part of his working visit to the US, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh on March 23 attended a business roundtable on attracting capital and promoting investment in the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).

At the event, Vietnamese authorities introduced the IFC in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, along with preferential policy mechanisms, legal frameworks and investment opportunities for US investors and partners.

Representatives of US enterprises and financial experts shared experience in developing international financial centres, discussed solutions to attract capital and strengthen linkages between the VIFC and the global financial system, and explored ways to enhance investment cooperation.

Binh stressed that the development of an international financial centre represents an important institutional breakthrough to mobilise financial resources and high-quality human capital, contributing to economic restructuring, productivity improvement and enhanced national competitiveness.

Vietnam has now largely established a synchronised and specialised policy framework to put the centre into operation and connect it with the global financial system. The National Assembly has issued Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15, laying the legal foundation for the “one centre, two destinations” model in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, which will complement rather than compete with each other. The Law on Specialised Court at Int’l Financial Centre has also been adopted to create a dispute settlement mechanism in line with international practices, thereby strengthening investor confidence.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh at the event (Photo: VNA)

The official called on US businesses and investors to continue partnering with Vietnam, particularly the two cities, in building and operating the VIFC, becoming pioneer investors and ambassadors to connect other potential partners. He also encouraged cooperation in developing modern financial infrastructure, high-quality human resources, green finance, fintech and digital assets, as well as applying international standards and strengthening financial supervision.

Vietnam, he affirmed, is committed to accompanying and providing the most favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and US enterprises in particular to invest and operate successfully at the VIFC. He expressed confidence that with joint efforts, the centre will become a key pillar in Vietnam–US relations, bringing practical benefits to both economies and peoples./.