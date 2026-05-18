Politics

National Assembly Chairman urges renovation in leadership, working style

The NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs has moved fast to reshuffle its organisation after the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA, updating its work agenda to match new directives set out in the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 term.

At the working session between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs. (Photo: VNA)
At the working session between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man called for renovation in leadership, direction, management and working style while chairing a working session with standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs in Hanoi on May 18 to direct key tasks for 2026 and the 2026–2031 term.

He stressed the need to lift the caliber of officials and civil servants through enhanced training, keep streamlining organisational structures, assign responsibilities more effectively under the principle of "one person, multiple tasks", maximise each staffer’s strengths, stay closely attuned to realities, and feeding timely recommendations into the NA’s major policy decisions.

Reviewing 10 draft laws, resolutions, ordinances for 2026

The NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs has moved fast to reshuffle its organisation after the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA, updating its work agenda to match new directives set out in the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 term.

Notably, it cleared every legislative task assigned for the 2021–2026 term, including several complex draft laws with broad social impact such as the Law on Teachers, the Press Law, the Law on Social Insurance and the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment. At the 16th NA’s first session, it steered three draft laws and resolutions to passage with overwhelming majorities.

The committee also worked urgently with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to turn the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW into law while submitting a resolution on Vietnamese cultural development to the legislature.

vnanet-u.jpg
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

For 2026, the committee will take the lead in reviewing seven draft laws and resolutions on the legislative agenda, plus three additional bills and ordinances proposed by the Government.

On oversight and field surveys, the committee’s standing members will propose a thematic supervision in 2027 concerning the enforcement of social insurance policies and laws during the 2021–2026 period. It will dispatch a team to Bac Ninh province to examine policy and law compliance in areas under its remit. Further tasks include supervising national target programmes and convening explanatory sessions on teacher policy enforcement and other pressing issues arising from practical requirements.

New mindset, new outcomes

Chairman Man pointed to the Party and State’s breakthrough cultural policies, arguing they demand new approaches, mindset, actions, greater decisiveness and concrete outcomes. He ordered the committee to continue thoroughly studying and following the Party's major directions, including those for sectors under its management set out in documents of the 14th National Party Congress, the first Congress of the NA’s Party Organisation and the first Congress of the committee’s Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 term.

On legislation, he requested the committee to deeply absorb and effectively follow the Politburo’s Resolution 66-NQ/TW, which aims to overhaul law making and enforcement to meet the requirements of the new era.

Recalling Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s direction to “go to the grassroots, listen fully, speak the truth, make recommendations to the right authorities and follow through to the end,” the top lawmaker asked the committee to deliver “substantive oversight” through regular, practical, effective supervision, with clear accountability and tougher post-supervision monitoring.

He expected the committee to pioneer digital transformation, database digitisation and AI adoption in its own operations. It must also strengthen Party building work, especially political and ideological work, while deepening substantive and effective coordination both internally and with relevant agencies, the NA Chairman added./.

VNA
#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #14th National Party Congress Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

Related News

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Court reform must deliver measurable results: NA Chairman

Chairman Man urged the people’s court system to keep thoroughly grasping and effectively following the Party’s policies and guidelines on comprehensive national renewal and strategic breakthroughs for national development.

See more

Delegates visit a photo exhibition about the career of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy of peace, friendship honoured in Japan

Consul General Trinh Thi Mai Phuong said the celebration was an occasion for Vietnamese people at home and abroad to express profound gratitude and respect for President Ho Chi Minh – the great leader of the Vietnamese nation, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the welcoming ceremony for the ship. (Photo: VNA)

Thailand's naval ship pays friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City

The visit is expected to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation between the defence ministries of Vietnam and Thailand, as well as between the two countries’ navies, while contributing to activities marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh honoured in RoK on 136th birth anniversary

With Vietnam–Korea ties expanding across multiple fields, he noted that honouring President Ho Chi Minh in the RoK carries significance beyond the overseas Vietnamese. It offers a chance to raise mutual understanding, empathy, and bonds between the Vietnamese and Korean people built on shared values of peace, cooperation, and development.

President Ho Chi Minh works at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (File photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh Thought guides development path: Top leader

In an article written on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2026), the top Vietnamese leader affirmed that “Ho Chi Minh Thought serves as a guiding light along our development path.”

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s enduring legacy highlighted at Venezuela commemoration

Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Jesús Faria expressed deep admiration for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam’s indomitable struggle for national independence. He described President Ho Chi Minh as an immortal symbol of 20th-century national liberation movements, whose legacy continues to inspire leftist parties, progressive movements, and peoples across Latin America, including Venezuela.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (R) and EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, EU boast ample room for sustainable development cooperation

Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1990, Vietnam and the EU have deepened the bilateral ties into one of the bloc’s most dynamic and in-depth partnerships with an ASEAN member, Ha noted, adding that the relationship entered a new chapter in January when the President of European Council’s visit upgraded it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang speaks at a discussion session on reforming multilateral systems and global governance, held on May 15, 2026, as part of the expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to strengthen BRICS connection with Asia-Pacific

Hang called on countries to act responsibly in accordance with international law and the UN Charter; respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states; refrain from using or threatening to use force; and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue. She also underscored the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation through straits in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (centre), DPRK Vice Minister Pak of Foreign Affairs Sang Gil (left), and Vietnamese Ambassador to the DPRK Le Ba Vinh cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam–DPRK relations

Visitors at the exhibition were moved by historical photographs dating back nearly 70 years, including images of the founding leader of the DPRK Kim Il Sung personally welcoming President Ho Chi Minh and a CPV delegation at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport during their visit to the DPRK from July 8–12, 1957. In return, the DPRK leader paid an official visit to Vietnam from November 27 to December 3, 1958.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for substantive assessment of two-tier local administration operations

Chairing a meeting on the development of a scheme to review the first-year operations of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the two-tier local administration model, Tra emphasised that the review must comprehensively and objectively evaluate the nationwide implementation of administrative unit restructuring and the operation of the new local administration model.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (right) and First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Andrey Yatskin at their meeting in Moscow on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Key directions for Vietnam–Russia cooperation in 2026

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi had a working session with a delegation from the Russian Federation Council led by First Deputy Chairman Andrey Yatskin, in Moscow on May 14, discussing the expansion of multifaceted cooperation in 2026.

Officials from Cao Bang province of Vietnam and Baise city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China hold talks on May 15. (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang, China’s Baise city eye to boost all-around cooperation

Cao Bang province of Vietnam and Baise city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China are exploring a “red tourism” route linking Pac Bo and Meng Mo (China) to promote revolutionary tradition education and strengthen bilateral friendship. They are also stepping up cooperation in human resource development through training exchanges and efforts to improve workforce quality.