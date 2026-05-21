Politics

President Ho Chi Minh's birth anniversary commemorated in Greece

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong described the late leader as a noble symbol of genuine patriotism harmoniously combined with proletarian internationalism. She stressed that the legacy he left behind is not only national independence, but also a rich treasure of ideology, morality, culture and lifestyle, embodying the spirit of self-reliance and resilience.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong speaks at the ceremony marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026) in the European country on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong speaks at the ceremony marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026) in the European country on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece on May 19 held a ceremony marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026).

The event was attended by head of the Communist Party of Greece's commission for foreign affairs Seretakis Nikos, Cuban Ambassador to Greece of Cuba Aramis Fuente Hernandez, along with around 50 guests, including Greek friends, representatives of the Vietnamese community in the host country, and staff of the Vietnamese embassy.

In her opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong described the late leader as a noble symbol of genuine patriotism harmoniously combined with proletarian internationalism. She stressed that the legacy he left behind is not only national independence, but also a rich treasure of ideology, morality, culture and lifestyle, embodying the spirit of self-reliance and resilience.

At the event, Nikos delivered a comprehensive and profound speech expressing deep respect for and appreciation of President Ho Chi Minh’s role in finding a path to national salvation and liberation, and in leading the Vietnamese people to victory in their resistance wars against foreign invaders and in safeguarding the nation.

Among international friends, the Vietnamese leader was also regarded as a proletarian internationalist and a talented diplomat who attached importance to relations with communist parties around the world and to the development of proletarian internationalism, he said.

He added that President Ho Chi Minh continued to serve as an inspiration for Greek communists.

Meanwhile, the Cuban Ambassador underlined that President Ho Chi Minh’s greatness extended beyond Vietnam, carrying international significance linked to the liberation struggles of oppressed peoples worldwide.

Many Greek participants expressed admiration for his life and career, while congratulating Vietnam on its recent socio-economic and diplomatic achievements.

In recent years, the Vietnamese embassy has coordinated with local partners to organise activities honouring President Ho Chi Minh, helping Greek and international friends gain a deeper understanding of his ideology and contributions to national liberation.

In 2025, as part of the Vietnamese Film Week in the European country, the embassy cooperated with New Star Cinema to organise a film screening day dedicated to the late leader, and also launched a Greek-language translation of his biography. A second book about him is currently being translated.

In addition, it is working with the city of Edessa on plans to install a statue honouring President Ho Chi Minh at the municipal library. An exhibition on the late leader is scheduled to take place in Athens Next June./.






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