Events in Russia, Slovakia mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 136th birthday

​

Moscow (VNA) – Activities commemorating the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh were recently held in Vladivostok, a city in Russia’s Far East, and in the Slovak town of Horné Saliby, highlighting the enduring friendship between Vietnam and the two countries.

A seminar on President Ho Chi Minh took place in Vladivostok on May 19 with the participation of Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien, representatives of the Vietnamese community in Primorye, Russian scholars, cultural figures, students and residents who love Vietnam.

Participants recalled the late Vietnamese leader’s close ties with Vladivostok, a city he visited three times during his revolutionary journey.

A documentary screened at the event reviewed President Ho Chi Minh’s activities while studying and working in Russia, where he helped lay the foundation for Vietnam-Russia friendship and people-to-people exchanges.

​

Consul General Nguyen Viet Kien stressed that Vladivostok was closely associated with the late leader’s revolutionary career. During his first visit in 1924, while staying at the Versailles Hotel, he wrote several important articles, including “Asian problems”, highlighting the role of Asia and national liberation movements and contributing to preparations for the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930.

The diplomat also noted that during Vietnam’s struggle for independence, Vladivostok actively responded to President Ho Chi Minh’s call by producing and transporting weapons, military equipment and aid supplies to Hai Phong port by sea.

Russian participants highlighted the affection people in Russia’s Far East have long held for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam.

Zinaida Iovkova, honorary chairwoman of the Friendship Association with Vietnam in Primorye, said the image of President Ho Chi Minh is familiar to generations of Russians, especially in the Far East region.

She noted that the friendship between the two peoples was forged during difficult historical periods and has continued through cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges, stressing the importance of helping younger generations learn about Vietnam’s history and bilateral friendship.

​

​

Russian scholar V.V. Korskov described President Ho Chi Minh as a symbol of patriotism, national independence and freedom, as well as a cultural figure promoting peace, justice and solidarity among nations.

In Slovakia, the Vietnamese Embassy organised a ceremony marking President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday at the Town Hall of Horné Saliby in Trnava Province on May 18.

The event was attended by Mayor Pavol Dobosy, Vietnamese honorary consuls in Slovakia, representatives of the Vietnamese community and overseas Vietnamese living and working in the country.

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Truong Giang thanked local authorities for preserving a commemorative bronze plaque and archival photos marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 1957 visit to the town.

According to the ambassador, the plaque has become a symbol of friendship between Vietnam and Slovakia and reflects the Slovak people’s respect for the late Vietnamese leader.

He noted that bilateral ties have continued to grow, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s visit to Vietnam in April 2026.

Mayor Pavol Dobosy said it was a great honour for the town to welcome President Ho Chi Minh in 1957, adding that his simple and friendly image left a lasting impression on residents.

Nguyen Kim Dang, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Slovakia, said overseas Vietnamese always treasure the support and affection of the Slovak people and remain committed to strengthening bilateral ties./.

​