Happy Vietnam 2026 human rights media awards launched

​Hanoi (VNA) – The “Happy Vietnam 2026” Awards, an annual human rights media contest, were launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 21.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy stressed that the Party and State have consistently placed people at the centre, considering them both the goal and driving force of development, while continuously improving the material and spiritual well-being and happiness of the people.

She noted that many major policies have recently been introduced, particularly Politburo resolutions on education and training development, public healthcare, and the development of Vietnamese culture.

In the context of global digital transformation and increasingly fierce competition in cyberspace, communications on human rights has become an important part of the modern national information governance system rather than merely a traditional communication activity, she said.

According to the deputy minister, a country is recognised not only through its economic scale or scientific and technological potential, but also through its ability to spread values, build social trust and shape its image internationally.

She stressed that every positive piece of information, authentic image and humane story about Vietnam contributes to promoting the country’s image, enhancing soft power and consolidating its international standing.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

From that perspective, the awards are not only a communication activity or an artistic playground, but also an important component in building Vietnam’s positive information ecosystem in the global digital environment, she added.

According to the World Happiness Report 2026, Vietnam is among the world’s happiest countries and one of the nations recording notable improvements in recent years, reflecting efforts to combine economic development with social progress and improved living standards.

The awards will continue to be organised nationwide with two categories: photo and video. Eligible participants include Vietnamese citizens and foreigners aged 15 and above.

Entries must ensure authenticity, artistic and communicative value, and reflect the country’s development achievements, while conveying positive, humane messages under the theme “Happiness from simple things”.

​Submissions will be accepted online at https://happy.vietnam.vn until August 30. Entries will be assessed through preliminary and final rounds by a judging panel comprising experts, journalists, photographers and filmmakers.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in the fourth quarter of this year and will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television.

Beyond the awards, the programme will include exhibitions, the Happy Vietnam Fest, local response events and promotional campaigns on domestic and international media platforms.

​Over its three editions, the contest has attracted tens of thousands of photos, videos and stories depicting Vietnam’s development achievements, everyday life and the resilience and aspirations of its people.

​Organisers called on professional and amateur authors, overseas Vietnamese and foreigners to continue sharing meaningful moments of life across Vietnam, helping portray the image of a peaceful, developing and happy country./.