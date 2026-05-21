Society

Legal proceedings launched against former Lao Cai Vice Chairman in expanded corruption investigation

The charges include violations of regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness; bribery; receiving bribes; abuse of position and power while performing official duties; taking advantage of influence over persons in authority for personal gain; and irresponsibility causing damage to State assets, agencies, organisations and enterprises.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security announced on May 20 that investigators have launched additional criminal proceedings against 24 individuals, including former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lao Cai province Le Ngoc Hung, in an expanded investigation into alleged violations at the Viet Trung Minerals and Metallurgy Co., Ltd. (VTM) and related entities.

The charges include violations of regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness; bribery; receiving bribes; abuse of position and power while performing official duties; taking advantage of influence over persons in authority for personal gain; and irresponsibility causing damage to State assets, agencies, organisations and enterprises.

The case falls under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

According to investigators, 16 defendants were accused of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets causing losses and wastefulness under Article 219 of the Penal Code. Among them are several former executives and officials of VTM and the Vietnam Steel Corporation (VNS), including former VNS General Director Dau Van Hung and former VTM General Director Ta Quang Thieu.

Two were charged with both violations related to State asset management and irresponsibility causing damage to State property and organisations under Articles 219 and 179 of the Penal Code.

Former Vice Chairman of the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee Le Ngoc Hung and former Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Do Truong Giang face charges of abusing positions and power while performing official duties under Article 356 of the Penal Code.

Another defendant was charged with exploiting influence over persons in positions of authority for personal gain under Article 366 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, one defendant faces charges of accepting bribes and irresponsibility causing damage to State assets and organisations. Additional charges were also filed against Bui Thanh Binh, General Director of VTM.

The Ministry of Public Security said the investigation is continuing as authorities work to consolidate evidence, clarify potential motives of personal gain and identify assets for seizure or freezing in order to maximise State asset recovery./.

VNA
#Viet Trung Minerals and Metallurgy #Lao Cai People’s Committee #corruption #Lao Cai Lao Cai
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